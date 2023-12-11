Birds of the Blue Ridge: Osprey

Many folks call this stunning raptor a “fish hawk.” For a good reason!

Ospreys are amazingly efficient and successful at catching fish, the food for 99% of their diet. This talented bird lands a meal between 25 and 70 percent of the time. Stated differently, they make a catch approximately every 12 minutes during hunting time!

Ospreys have specialized equipment that helps during fishing – barbs on the pads of large feet for holding slippery fish, a reversible outer toe, long legs, waterproofing on their wings and the ability to close their nostrils when diving.

This large bird with a white head and an average wingspan of five feet is often mistaken for an eagle. However, Ospreys always have a distinctive dark stripe of feathers across the eyes; the easiest difference to spot. When seen from below in flight, they look mostly white and have an M-shape to their wings.

Fun Facts: During an Osprey’s 15- to 20-year lifespan, they can migrate more than 160,000 miles. The name of this bird can be traced back 600 years or more.

Habitat: lakes, rivers, lagoons, marshes and coastlines on every continent except Antarctica

Conservation Note: The Osprey is a signature species for conservation success beginning with the ban of DDT in the United States. Numbers have increased over the past four decades; and, the construction of nesting platforms along waterways continues to help this species.

