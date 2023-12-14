Birds of the Blue Ridge: Peregrine Falcon

Meet the fastest bird on the planet and the fastest animal in the world – the Peregrine Falcon!

Rising to heights of more than half-a-mile into the sky, this magnificent raptor spots its prey, takes a posture called a “hunting stoop” and races toward the ground at speeds of more than 200 miles per hour. Stooping is very effective at securing a meal in mid-air for this bird species found on six continents.

KSNaturePhotography Penegrine Falcon chicks

With Latin roots, this bird’s name means “coming from foreign parts” or “wanderer” – and wander they do, flying up to thousands of miles during migration. Some, however, have been documented living year-round in the high elevations of the Blue Ridge mountains. This bird mates for life and the pair returns to the same nesting location each year.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: Humans and falcons have a relationship dating back more than a thousand years. In modern times, ethically responsible falconry organizations continue the traditions of old; and, nest boxes placed on buildings in urban landscapes are successfully used by breeding pairs.

Habitat: open spaces with tall elements such as cliffs, steep slopes and human structures like towers, silos, bridges and even skyscrapers

Conservation Note: Despite devastating losses due to DDT and other pesticides, Peregrine Falcon numbers continue to recover thanks in part to the knowledge shared by falconers.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

