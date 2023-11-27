Birds of the Blue Ridge: Brown Thrasher

This species, a “cousin” of the mockingbird, has more than 1,100 song stylings in its repertoire.

× Expand Mike Blevins

The Brown Thrasher, like our Northern Mockingbird and others, is a member of the Mimidae family – mimic thrushes. They are masters of imitation and are often heard expertly ‘covering’ the tunes of many other bird species.

There is continuing debate about the origin of the name “thrasher” as either a version of the older term “thrusher” or a reflection of the bird’s behaviors. For the latter, it’s a fitting description of how they vigorously thrash about in the scrubby leaf litter in search of food.

Calling them “brown,” in this birder’s opinion, is far too simplistic a descriptor for their wardrobe. A close look with binoculars reveals foxy-red, rust, umber, chocolate, cocoa and perhaps even a bit of burnt sienna from the Crayola box. I suppose “brown” was chosen for efficiency!

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: Brown Thrashers are monogamous during breeding season and fierce defenders of the nest. They spend most of their time close to the ground and often sing from the treetops. Insider tip: Listen for paired phrases of songs rather than the usual triplet song phrases of mockingbirds.

Habitat: dense, shrubby, thorny low growth around the edges of woods

Conservation Note: While the global breeding population is estimated at more than six million birds, habitat loss, collisions with cars and pesticides have caused a decline in numbers.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor