Birds of the Blue Ridge: Northern Flicker

The first flicker I remember seeing confounded me – it was a woodpecker on the ground! In addition to the expected black, white and red, this bird had lots of yellow. With binoculars in one hand and my favorite field guide in the other, a positive ID was made: Yellow-shafted Northern Flicker.

While they can and do feed on trees and branches for insects, berries and fruits, they prefer to eat on the ground. One their favorite foods? Ants. They are quite adept at digging for them and gobbling them up with a barbed tongue.

This species is a year-round resident in the Blue Ridge. And, they are joined by large numbers of migrants who come here in winter from as far away as Alaska. So, in addition to the treetops, watch the ground for this gorgeous woodpecker.

Bird Bits

Woodpeckers are expert drummers. They select their “instruments” for maximum impact. And, one story tells of a Northern Flicker whose concerts upon an abandoned tractor could be heard up to a half-mile away.

Habitat: mixed forests with open areas and even cities with trees

Conservation Note: The Northern Flicker is widespread across the continent in abundant numbers (with a noted decline in overall numbers in the last 50 years).

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor