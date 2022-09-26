Rockbridge County’s Scenic Highways and Greenways are Golden in the Fall

Sponsored Content

Every season in Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County VA can deliver golden memories, but the experience is literal in fall.

Take in the sights, scents, and sounds of autumn along America’s favorite drive, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Explore the meandering roads with picturesque views of farmland, forests, and rivers, punctuated with hues of maroon, orange, and gold.

Natural Bridge State Park is always a highlight of any trip to Rockbridge County, but in fall the hardwoods that line Cedar Creek make the towering natural arch even more visually remarkable. Hikes such as Devil’s Marbleyard are even more stunning as nature rolls out an explosion of colors. Closer to downtown Lexington, Boxerwood is a captivating small nature center and woodland garden featuring 5 ecosystems, trails, interactive children’s play areas, and educational programs. Bask in the splendor of fall colors as you walk, run, or bike along the Chessie Trail, a 7-mile rail trail along the Maury River that connects Lexington and Buena Vista.

× Expand Steve Shires Chessie Trail

If you’re thirsty for more, our breweries, vineyards, and cidery have a tasty array of seasonal sips. Stop at 4 of the 19 breweries on the Shenandoah Beerwerks Trail. Not to be outdone, our restaurants also provide palette-pleasing dishes ranging from Southern classics to sophisticated cuisine.

× Expand Kennedy Lafon Ecco Adesso Vineyard

While fall lasts only a few months, you can find a memento of your visit from one of our friendly Main Street merchants or antique shops. With treasures ranging from local artisan items to kitsch, there’s a fun find waiting for you to discover.

The Virginia Horse Center has a full slate of shows scheduled for the fall, with most events free to the public. It is a rare opportunity to see many of the nation’s premiere horses compete and gain a new appreciation for the equestrian world.

× Expand Virginia Horse Center

When you’re ready to call it a day, relax in an elegant B&B or boutique hotel. If you’re the outdoorsy type, enjoy roasting s’mores and telling stories about “the one that got away” at a campground or RV park.

× Expand Gordon Gregory The Georges

Unique autumn experiences are just a short drive away when you visit our small towns and big backyard. With more than 30 attractions within 30 miles, an adventure is always right around the bend.

Ready to go? Get the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County Inspiration Guide at LexingtonVirginia.com to plan your “small towns, big backyard” adventure.