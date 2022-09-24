Harrisonburg, Virginia: Your Gateway to the Great Outdoors

Sponsored Content

Discover awe-inspiring views, secluded woodland trails, and a charming urban oasis in Harrisonburg, VA

Nestled in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley, Harrisonburg, VA is a thriving artisan center and gateway to the great outdoors. Tread through peaceful wooded pathways as they wind through the Edith J. Carrier Arboretum or dip your feet into the cool water of a forest stream at Harrisonburg’s Riven Rock Park. Bike the Friendly City Trail through the rolling countryside, or hike through idyllic pastures past 18th and 19th century buildings at the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center to an awe-inspiring view of the city. Drive west into the George Washington National Forest to the High Knob overlook to watch the sunset or simply take the elevator to The Ridge Room rooftop tavern to enjoy inventive cocktails and sweeping views of mountains.

After a day of exploring, retreat to Harrisonburg’s charming, historic downtown, Virginia’s First Culinary District, known for its 19th century architecture, inventive eateries, thriving artisan centers, and charming boutiques. Enjoy shaded patios and charming rooftops while sampling the delicious local cuisine. Colorful macarons, flaky, European-style pastries, and local favorites like fruit and waffles are just a few of the delicacies.

Sip on small-batch, locally crafted ciders at Sage Bird Ciderworks and sample award-winning craft brews at one of five downtown craft breweries while listening to live music in their taprooms. A continually changing tap list of brews like Skyline Falls, Reddish Knob, Dry River Reserve, and Sweet Shenandoah are named for some of the area’s most beloved local landmarks.

On Saturday mornings, stop by the Harrisonburg Farmers Market for fresh produce and artisan goods. Pick up a bouquet of flowers, freshly baked bread, or locally produced organic dark chocolate. Nibble on delectable treats from the market vendors and browse through samples of artists’ work. Live music adds to the market’s lively and upbeat atmosphere.

Harrisonburg is home to a vibrant arts scene, from local bands to world-class performances and avant-garde theater. The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts showcases international performers, while the Court Square Theater offers showings of independent films and compelling musical performances. At Clementine Cafe, listen to live music in a space that was once the home of the Strand Theater, and relax with a cocktail in hand under sparkling string lights.

Then, head over to Main Street, where you can find artisan goods, specialty gifts, vintage finds, and fair-trade items. OASIS Fine Art & Craft, an artist’s collective displays local unique and finely crafted items, from stained glass and mixed media to fine art paintings. Nearby, the Smith House Galleries and Virginia Quilt Museum honor the culture and heritage of artistry in the Shenandoah Valley, with changing exhibits on display throughout the year. Harrisonburg’s maker culture is also evident in the boutiques from Hugo Kohl fine jewelry to withSimplicity, a purveyor of all-natural cosmetics. The Downtown Art Walk is brimming with public art, from sculptures to murals to intricate mosaics. Among the most beloved in Harrisonburg, the Language of Love sculpture celebrates the natural beauty of the Shenandoah Valley and the city’s welcoming spirit and inclusive culture.

With its culinary delights, finely crafted artisan goods, and access to the great outdoors, Harrisonburg is Friendly by Nature. For more information: VisitHarrisonburgVA.com