Birds of the Blue Ridge: Downy Woodpecker

Mike Blevins Downy Woodpecker, female

The concert season for percussionists of the bird world has begun – starring woodpeckers. From early spring to mid-summer these talented drummers perform different styles depending on their purpose and audience. The slower, softer taps interspersed with pauses indicate either nest building or food hunting. The technically proficient, rapid sounds attract mates and/or establish territory. For the latter, the Downy Woodpecker has been clocked at 16 to 17 beats per second!

Mike Blevins Downy Woodpecker, male

Both females and males drum; excavate the nest site cavity; and, feed and raise the nestlings.

As our smallest woodpecker, they are frequently seen and widespread across the continent. Acrobatic in food gathering, the Downy is also fond of suet, sunflower seeds and the occasional sip from hummingbird feeders. With a regular food supply, they quickly becoming members of the backyard bird feeder family.

In many First Nation cultures, the woodpecker symbolizes the “heartbeat of the Earth”; and the black, white and red colors on the head remind us that clarity can be found when we use our mental abilities.

Bird Bits

An almost identical twin to the Downy is the Hairy Woodpecker. The latter is a bit larger with a larger bill that lacks a conspicuous tuft of tiny bristles at the nasal area. (You’ll want to focus the bins to see that last bit!)

Habitats: Found in a number of habitats including wild spaces, second-growth and suburban yards.

Conservation Note: Populations are stable.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

