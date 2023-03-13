Birds of the Blue Ridge: Warblers

It’s warbler time! Spring migration is upon us and all our feathered friends who’ve wintered in Central and South America are winging their way to and through the Blue Ridge.

× Expand Mike Blevins The Yellow Warbler, with its wide distribution across the continent, is also a familiar sight around water and along the edges of wooded areas. Both sexes wear the most extensive amount of yellow of all our warblers – including the tail spots.

Flying mostly at night, the wood warblers are favorites amongst birders. Their sweet songs call from the woods and wetlands. Bedecked in bright colors, they feed largely on insects as they flit through the bushes, trees and marshes.

× Expand Mike Blevins For a more uncommon beauty, watch for the distinctive Prothonotary Warbler in wooded swamp areas. A relatively larger species, their bills are longer and they have short, broad tails. Also, they nest in tree cavities – a unique behavior amongst eastern species.

While they seem to enjoy landing in spots where a nice leaf blocks our view, two species are relatively easy to identify in our area.

Mike Blevins The Common Yellowthroat (who looks anything but common) is considered a “nonconformist.” They are the only warbler to nest in open marshlands. So, head to wetlands with dense low growth; listen; and watch. With their large breeding range, chances of spotting some are quite good.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: The Prothonotary Warbler (from the Greek for “first scribe”) was named for church scribes or clerks who once wore bright yellow hoods.

Habitats: A variety of wooded and marshy lands particularly along the borders are favorite nesting spots.

Conservation Note: Loss of wetlands continues to negatively impact the status of warblers to varying degrees.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor