Birds of the Blue Ridge: Blue Jay

This familiar, friendly and fun bird is not actually blue!

Their feathers are a dull brown. Like our Indigo Buntings and Eastern Bluebirds, the light is scattered and reflected creating their blue color. Have a close look at the black bridle and necklace. There are subtle yet extensive variations between individual birds.

Blue Jays are omnivores with a taste for peanuts and acorns. They have an expandable throat pouch and can be seen packing up and flying away from feeders – stashing for the upcoming winter. This species has been credited with helping “plant” oak trees since they sometimes forget where they hid all the acorns.

This bird has a large vocabulary and can mimic human speech, a cat’s meow and (most famously) the calls of hawks, eagles and owls. They mate for life and display close family bonds within their complex social communities.

Fun Facts: One banded wild Blue Jay reached the impressive age of 26 years, 11 months.

Habitat: frequently seen in urban and suburban landscapes as well as many types of forest edges

Conservation Note: This intelligent bird has adapted well to human alterations upon the land. While numbers have declined, they still rate as a species of low concern – facing the usual dangers of housecats, poisons and window strikes.

