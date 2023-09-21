Birds of the Blue Ridge: Purple Finch

As Roger Tory Peterson said, this bird is “a finch dipped in raspberry juice.”

× Expand Michael Todd

This chunky little songbird with a cheerful series of whistles is more raspberry in color than what we commonly picture as purple. In this birder’s humble opinion, that would’ve been a “better” name!

Michael Todd

The courtship of the male Raspberry…er, Purple Finch is a sight to behold. He positions himself in front of a prospective mate, sings softly, fluffs feathers and dances, all while holding a small twig or piece of grass – a nice clear message. If successful, the female (streaky brown and white in color) takes the lead in building the nest and incubating while he brings food to her and the offspring.

Their strong conical beak allows them to split open the seeds of many trees. They help crops by eating damaging insects and weed seeds. Nectar, berries and fruits are also on the menu. Offer nyger (informally referred to as thistle) and sunflower seeds at the feeders.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: A group of finches is collectively called a charm, trembling or trimming.

Habitat: coniferous forests, shrublands, weedy fields and backyards

Conservation Note: Competition with the House Sparrow and House Finch (non-native and introduced species in the east, respectively) and habitat loss continues to result in declining numbers.

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor