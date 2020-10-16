Birds of the Blue Ridge: American Goldfinch

× Expand Mike Blevins A male American Goldfinch

The acrobatic sunshine-yellow males and their olive-yellow female mates that we’ve named American Goldfinches are seasonally some of the last birds to nest in the Blue Ridge. After watching their undulating flights throughout summer to and from the favorite nyjer feeder, this fall welcomed new additions in the backyard – two hungry fledglings.

Mike Blevins A female American Goldfinch

Nesting and rearing of young coincide with the late-summer bursts of seeds and materials. The female gathers spiderwebs, the down from thistles and other plant material to build the nest. The construction is so precise, that its woven design can be watertight.

This species is almost exclusively vegetarian, and will visit all manner of feeders with a preference for nyjer and sunflower seeds. They are year-round residents in the expanse of the Blue Ridge region.

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: After choosing mates, an American Goldfinch pair will then match each other’s voices and sing almost identical individualized flight songs.

Habitat: Edges of woods, weedy fields and second growth areas attract these birds.

Conservation Note: This small finch is widely spread across the country and appears to be doing well overall with small declines in numbers in some areas.

Listen to a variety of sweet songs of the American Goldfinch.

ABOUT THIS SERIES: Our “Birds of the Blue Ridge” blog series will showcase frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. Angela Minor has been an avid birder for over three decades across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She created and authors the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest; serves as a field editor with Birds & Blooms and the “Park Watch” Beat Writer for 10,000 Birds; and is a regular travel and nature writer for several regional and national print magazines.

Read More by Angela Minor: BlueRidgeCountry.com/AngelaMinor