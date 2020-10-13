SHOP Floyd Virtually

Sponsored Content

There are more ways to support and shop with Floyd County businesses this Fall and Holiday season – from the comfort, convenience and safety of your own home - AND with discount incentives to online shop local – Shop Floyd.

The website ShopFloydVA.com opened October 1st, with over 50 Floyd businesses with e-commerce included.

Business categories are extensive and include retail shops and galleries, artisans, music, food and farm products, spirits, restaurants with curbside pick-up and gift certificates for services such as body work. Online events – both entertainment and educational – are also included.

Floyd fans and residents can visit the site to find your favorite Floyd businesses with e-commerce, find some new favorites – and get discounts with participating businesses.

First Promotion October 1 – November 9

The first Shop Floyd promotion offers $10 off any purchases over $30 from participating businesses listed on the site. This offer runs October 1 through November 9 and is limited to one per customer per business. Shop early as each business has limited total promos. Businesses that run out before November 9, will still be on the site for shopping and will be part of other promotions later in November.

The promotion is structured to be an incentive to shop with many businesses verses getting a huge discount with just one. Customers can save hundreds of dollars when they shop with many. Shop with 10 businesses and save $100, shop with 20 and save $200 total.

The Shop Floyd campaign is part of Floyd County’s public health initiative with CARES funds to support safe shopping and support Floyd businesses during a very different year. The program also offers technical assistance to businesses wanting to establish an e-commerce presence.

Additional businesses will be added to ShopFloydVA continually throughout the Fall.

“We are hoping to provide more support for our businesses this Fall and Holiday season by creating this e-commerce option – as well as support customers so they can shop safely and conveniently from home for Floyd products anytime - regardless of limited store-front shop hours or COVID-19 issues,” says Floyd Tourism Director Pat Sharkey. “Given the year, we will run this campaign alongside a gentler tourism visitation promotion and then have the site continue in 2021."

SHOP FLOYD VA this Fall & Holiday Season! Visit their website to get started.

