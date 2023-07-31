August’s Wild Edible: Beefsteak Polypore

Beefsteak polypore comes by its first name naturally as it looks like someone jammed a slab of red, raw meat into a tree cavity. And its last name indicates that it belongs to a family of fungi that thrive on dead or dying wood, especially hardwoods.

× Expand Bruce Ingram A beefsteak polypore growing on a hardwood.

Red and fan-shaped, Fistulina hepatica can grow up to 10 inches wide, although most specimens are about half that size. Two other traits are that this fungi features a slimy outer texture and red droplets sometimes appear... as if it is bleeding.

Beefsteak polypore is reputed to occur in these mountains during the summer and fall, but I’ve only located them in July or August, especially on hot summer days after a rain event two or three days prior.

My wife Elaine pairs this fungi with various meat and egg entrées and has also used it in gravy. Remember to never consume a mushroom the first time you gather it until you consult with an expert who can positively identify the species. Also, even the choice edibles can cause stomach distress for some individuals.

The vast majority of raw, wild mushrooms generally should never be eaten; the beefsteak, though, is one that is considered safe uncooked. Nevertheless, Elaine always stir fries this fungi before we consume it.

Bruce and Elaine Ingram will profile a different wild edible every month. For more information on their book Living the Locavore Lifestyle, contact them at bruceingramoutdoors@gmail.com.