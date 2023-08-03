Birds of the Blue Ridge: Carolina Wren

And the winner of the Adaptable Bird Award goes to… the Carolina Wren!

× Expand Mike Blevins

While some reports say that this bird species is shy, they seem to go about their lives unperturbed by humans. Whether this is because they have an affinity for us or simply abide us is open for debate. Regardless, they have adapted in ways other birds have not. For example, wrens often choose to make their nests and raise their young in the most unlikely places – flower pots, carports and garages, abandoned cars, mailboxes and even the pockets of shirts hanging on a clothesline.

Mike Blevins

Pair bonding can occur any time of year and they mate for life. Amongst Carolina Wrens, the males sing the loudest and the females accompany the songs. For those lucky enough to have nests close by, a bit of eavesdropping will be rewarded – soft conversations in secret bird language between the parents. As a lifelong bird nerd and Star Trek fan, I’ll be first in line for that “universal translator!”

Bird Bits

Fun Facts: During breeding season, this species may build up to seven nests, held to the branch with spiderwebs and camouflaged with lichen and bark. They repurpose materials from old nests to make new ones.

Habitat: broadleaf and mixed forests, along the edges of habitats

Conservation Note: widespread but not abundant, numbers appear to be stable

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Birds of the Blue Ridge” showcases frequently seen and rare birds across the southern Appalachian region. For over three decades, Angela Minor has traveled with binoculars and field guides across the continental U.S., Alaska, the Caribbean, and seven European countries. She is a travel and nature freelance writer for several regional and national print magazines, and also created and authored the state park birding series for Bird Watcher’s Digest.

