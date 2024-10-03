Photo Recap: 2024 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion

The 2024 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion (BRRR), a three-day music festival, kicked off with cool temps and a packed crowd that made their way to one of the 12 stages to hear their band of choice.

State Street, the main street in downtown Bristol with the actual state line dividing the town between Tennessee and Virginia, was packed with vendors selling locally-made goods and foods. At the end of State Street, just below the Bristol sign, sat the main stage, the State Street Stage. BRRR has been going strong since 2001, has been a part of the Birthplace of Country Music (BCM) since 2012, and is known as one of the largest music festivals in the region, with this year hosting nearly a hundred different bands and artists. In addition, the festival honors the 1927 Bristol Sessions and the influence they had on the music created today.

Expand Jody Moore Street performer in front of the theater.

Cumberland Square Park started the festival with the Gilbert Nelson’s Bluegrass Jam Camp at 4:30 p.m. The event featured an impressive lineup, including artists such as Junior Sisk, The Jared Stout Band, The Kindest People, Bella White and many more across the 12 stages. One band that genuinely stood out to us was Wilderado, an indie folk band from Oklahoma that packed Cumberland Square Park under twinkling lights.

The Friday night headliner Ashley McBryde performed on the State Street Stage, drawing one of the weekend’s largest crowds. However, the award for the most packed crowd of the day might go to the Red Clay Strays; the audience was so thick that we couldn’t make it to the photo pit in time to capture the band.

Saturday started off with an unexpected highlight: Hippies & Cowboys at the Piedmont Stage. Word had spread in the media room that their Friday set was fun, but "energetic" is an understatement—this band quickly became our favorite of the weekend. Their music and performance were electrifying, leaving everyone craving more. Another standout act on the Piedmont Stage was Silverada, a spirited Americana band from Texas. Their energy had the crowd on their feet, clapping and dancing along from start to finish.

Expand Jody Moore Goldpine

Saturday was jam-packed with incredible performances from artists like Adam Bolt, The Jared Stout Band, Goldpine, Tommy Prine, AJ Lee and Blue Summit, Orbital Planes, Logan Ledger and The Waybacks. Goldpine, a dynamic duo from Nashville, Tennessee, drew a crowd to the Country Mural Stage with their striking vocals and harmonies. Another highlight was Brittany Spencer’s captivating performance at Cumberland Square Park, where her smooth vocal tones enchanted the audience. 49 Winchester played to a packed crowd on State Street, while Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway closed out the day with a standout set at Cumberland Square Park.

Sunday, the festival's final day—though technically a half day from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.—offered a solid lineup to wrap things up. Notable performances included Ed Snodderly, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Grace Bowers and Sam Bush. The SteelDrivers closed out BRRR at Cumberland Square Park, providing a fitting end to the festival.

Bristol Rhythm and Roots official website: https://bristolrhythm.com/