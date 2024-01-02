Winter Wonders: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers are back with the chill.
Trevor Bamford
Roan Mountain, on the North Carolina/Tennessee border, presents a stark expanse in winter. From the photographer: “This is a place I hike and photograph multiple times a year, but there’s something extra magical about being up there in the bitter cold of winter, like you are standing in a real-life snow globe.”
Dawnfire Photography
A snowy day in Haywood County, North Carolina. From the photographer: “I pulled over to photograph the horses as they grazed in the snow out in the field. Once they saw me get out of the vehicle they came sprinting over, presumably for carrots. Little did they know that I showed up empty-handed.”
Ryan Rice
An eagle soars over the Watauga River in Carter County, Tennessee. From the photographer: “After we got a rare snow on Christmas Day, I went to check on a local eagle pair. The snow made a beautiful backdrop for this flight.”
Robert Stephens
Ice-coated trees frame a frosty sunset view just below Newfound Gap on the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains near Gatlinburg.
Sallie Woodring
The Cone Manor, shot from Bass Lake in Watauga County, North Carolina. From the photographer. “The Blue Ridge Parkway was closed but my zoom lens captured the manor in full winter splendor.”
