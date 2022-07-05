Splashy to Serene: A Photo Essay in Blue

Our mountains create many kinds of beauty, not least of which are their relationships with water—from captured and still to falling and fast-running. Our thanks to our contributing photographers.
Dawnfire photography
Western North Carolina’s Lake Santeetlah, surrounded by Nantahala National Forest lands, welcomes the rise of a full moon on a summer night.
Blaine Owens
Sixty-foot Bridal Veil Falls, near Highlands, North Carolina, has long been celebrated as the state’s only falls you can walk or drive behind. From the photographer: “I have fond childhood memories of collecting garnet gemstones there. In this shot, I set up my camera and tripod to photograph the falls when this red BMW came along. I rarely include people or automobiles in my landscape images, but this time was an exception.”
Tripp Curry
Lake Moomaw, in Virginia’s Allegheny Highlands, is the site of the region’s annual Lake Moomaw Swim each August. From the photographer: “Lake Moomaw has been a part of my life since, well . . . childhood. Being born and raised in Alleghany County, my father and I visited the lake for fishing and boating trips that I still hold dear. Giving my children the same experience in such a beautiful place makes Lake Moomaw just that more special!"
Nicholas Moore
Falling Springs Falls, just off U.S. 220 in Virginia’s Allegheny Highlands, is an 80-foot falls surrounded by mountain views.
Russell Carlson
Opossum Creek Falls near Long Creek, South Carolina. From the photographer: “This falls is often identified by some locals as being along Shoulderbone Branch Creek rather than Opossum Creek, with ‘the real’ Opossum Creek Falls trail having been abandoned after storm damage.”
Joshua Moore
Cumberland Falls is a waterfall on the Cumberland River in southeastern Kentucky. Spanning the river at the border of McCreary and Whitley counties, the waterfall is the central feature of Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.
Roger Canada
The Middle Prong of the Little Pigeon River flows through Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From the photographer: “The Little Pigeon, flowing full and surrounded by vibrant greens, is one of my favorite places to photograph on the Tennessee side of the Smokies.”
Nye Simmons
This view of Rockhouse Falls (foreground) framing Cane Creek Falls is in Fall Creek Falls State Park near Spencer, Tennessee. From the photographer: “Getting to this spot requires a steep descent on the locally infamous Cable Trail, so named for the cable to provide extra security. Water levels must be favorable; at dry times Rockhouse Falls disappears."
