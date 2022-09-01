Top 140 Fall Festivals in the Mountains

There’s not much that’s more fun than building a getaway weekend around a mountain festival. Our readers, in voting this spring, have created a boatload of great suggestions and ideas.

× Expand West Virginia Tourism | Austin O’Connor Bridge Day in Fayetteville, West Virginia

Whether it’s the whole family, a group of good friends or just the two of you, there’s a fabulous formula for fall fun in the mountains. Start with either a wonderful town to visit or a favorite festival theme to enjoy. Then pair those up with your open travel dates and start the planning and anticipation!

Not sure where to start?

That’s where the hard work of our readers—thank you!—has put us all several steps along into planning our fall getaways. With 140 great festivals in dozens of towns and cities in the mountains, there’s already a lot done to get ready for a great fall trip.

Our thanks to all who voted this spring.

Happy travels, merry festivals!

Top 3s in 7 States: Our Readers’ Eclectic Tastes

Heritage. Good food. Fine crafts. Music. And apples!

Our readers’ varied and passionate interests come across strongly in the top picks for each state. Here are the top 21, by naming category, acknowledging that all of the winning festivals have myriad aspects and enjoyments:

Heritage: West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival (Clarksburg); Blue Ridge Folklife Festival (Ferrum, Virginia); South Carolina Foothills Heritage Fair (Seneca); Mayberry Days (Mount Airy, North Carolina).

Food & Drink: Fall for Greenville (South Carolina); Taste of Our Towns (Lewisburg, West Virginia); Shenandoah Valley Autum Fest (Woodstock); Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival (Virginia).

Crafts: Gatlinburg Craftsmen’s Fair (Tennessee); Georgia Mountain Fall Festival (Hiawassee).

Music: Bristol Rhythm and Roots Festival (Tennessee/Virginia); Blue Ridge Blues and BBQ Festival (Blue Ridge, Georgia).

Apples: South Carolina Apple Festival (Westminster); Georgia Apple Festival (Elijay); North Carolina Apple Festival (Hendersonville); Kentucky Apple Festival (Paintsville).

Of course there are a few that go beyond even general categories, like West Virginia’s New River Gorge Bridge Day (Fayetteville); the Woolly Worm Festival (Banner Elk, North Carolina); and Dollywood’s Harvest Festival (Sevierville, Tennessee).

Time to plan some fall weekends!

The story above first appeared in our September/ October 2022 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!