The Strange Post-Biltmore Life of Cornelia Vanderbilt

Her 10-year marriage to British aristocrat John Cecil concluded, Cornelia Vanderbilt left the 250-room Asheville, North Carolina mansion, never to return.

More than likely, you’re familiar with George W. Vanderbilt’s imprint on Asheville, North Carolina.

After a trip to Asheville with his mother in 1888, he quickly scooped up 125,000 acres and hired the best artisans and environmental experts in the world to create his massive Biltmore Estate.

He named it Biltmore from the Dutch town of his ancestors named Bildt and the English word more, which refers to rolling, mountainous countryside. It remains America’s largest private residence, with 250 rooms, including a palatial dining room, a library with more than 23,000 volumes, a bowling alley, a 70,000-gallon indoor swimming pool and servants’ quarters.

But have you heard about the pink-haired heiress who left the estate in the hands of her estranged husband to follow her Bohemian whims?

Cornelia Stuyvesant Vanderbilt, the only child of George and Edith Vanderbilt, made life choices that weren’t always in alignment with her prominent status as heiress of her father’s fortune, leading to a “hush hush” attitude about her chosen path post-Biltmore.

Cornelia was born on August 22, 1900, raised at Biltmore House and traveled widely with her parents. She was a teenager when her father died in March 1914 following complications from an appendectomy. When she turned 21, she received an annuity of $2 million; at age twenty-five, she received the principal sum of $50 million, bequeathed to her by her father.

And a year earlier, on April 29, 1924, in a lavish wedding in All Souls Cathedral in Biltmore Village, Cornelia exchanged vows with British aristocrat John Francis Amherst Cecil (sess-ul), who was 10 years older. They invited 500 people to witness the nuptials, and increased the invitation list to 2,500 for a reception at Biltmore House.

The couple had two sons, George Henry Vanderbilt Cecil (born in 1925) and William Amherst Vanderbilt Cecil (born in 1928), and also helped stimulate the economy during the Great Depression by opening Biltmore House to paying guests in 1930. Admission was $2. Two years later, the Biltmore Company was formed to manage the estate.

