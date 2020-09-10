Let’s Meet The People Of Fall!

Many of the region’s fall festivals remain in limbo as we go to press. These people will be diving into the cool season full force in their own ways just the same.

× Expand Everett Houser Blackwater Falls State Park, West Virginia, serves as both a place of employment and as a hobby for area native Paulita Cousin (inset).

Fall may be a bit unpredictable this year, but these keepers of autumn traditions stand tall for the season, even in the face of uncertainties about travel and festivals.

SOUTH CAROLINA: See Fall All in One Place

South Carolina Botanical Garden’s Sue Watts recommends both leaf color and the goldenrod for fall viewing.

Sue Watts can enjoy practically the entire span of plant habitats of South Carolina at Clemson. She just steps into different sections of the South Carolina Botanical Garden.

Here, you can follow from the Blue Ridge to a maritime forest, all within a short walking distance.

“You can also see the fall changes in the state. So it’s pretty neat,” Watts says.

“Fall is a fantastic time to visit the South Carolina Botanical Garden,” says Watts, the garden’s education program director. “The garden is full of blooms and life. Bees, butterflies and birds abound—the Butterfly Garden is at its peak at this time of year.”

The garden is open to the public, but with restrictions. Check here: clemson.edu/public/scbg

The fall is also the best time for South Carolina’s state wildflower: Goldenrod, Solidago, Watts says.

“There are different species of goldenrod throughout the state. It is typically the yellow flower you see lining the roads in the fall. It does not cause allergies.”

Watts, 55, joined the staff 16 years ago.

Along the way, she fell in love with the trees of Clemson University, bursting with fall color.

× Expand Courtesy of Clemson University The restored Hunt Cabin, on the grounds of the garden, was originally built around 1826.

“It’s wonderful,” Watts says. “On campus, we have so many wonderful trees that change colors.”

That includes many native oaks with leaves turning red and orange, she says.

Question: Why do leaves change color?

Well, that’s actually just a breakdown of chemicals as the days grow shorter and the weather turns coolor, Watts says.

The orange, red and yellow colors are “always” present in the leaves, Watts says, but the green you see in summer masks those colors during warm months.

FOOTBALL? IN THE MOUNTAINS OF SOUTH CAROLINA, A HOPE

George Bennett

As we go to press the fate of college football for fall 2020 is still undetermined. But George Bennett will be roaring for Clemson University—even if coronavirus realities make playing football unpredictable this fall.

“I want to be as optimistic as I possibly can,” Bennett says. “Every business in Clemson depends on football season, when as many as 80,000 people come.”

At 87, the gregarious Bennett ranks far beyond your typical Clemson fan. For one, he’s a trendsetter. He’s the originator of the $2 bill tradition and partly why a cannon fires after every touchdown by the Tigers.

Bennett is a 1955 Clemson grad who returned to work at the school in 1967, taking a post in the athletic booster club office; he stayed until 1979 then returned from 1993 to 2004.

Yet Bennett’s Tiger enthusiasm began a half-century before 2004. “I was the head cheerleader in 1954,” he says. “We had all-male cheerleaders.”

Then came those $2 bills bearing the face of Thomas Jefferson. It was Bennett’s idea for Clemson fans to load up with $2 bills marked with Tiger paws and spend them whenever they go to out-of-town football games.

“Everywhere we go in a football season, when we go out of town, or especially in the bowl games, we take $2 bills with us,” Bennett says. “Nobody uses a $2 bill. So it shows the town how many Clemson people showed up at a game.”

Bennett lives at Clemson with Nancy, his wife of 60 years. “And we love everything about Clemson,” he says. “It’s a really pretty place. And it’s just something every weekend. Tailgating at Clemson is a big deal. Fall is just a wonderful time of year.”

WEST VIRGINIA: Crazy in Love with a Park

Paulita Cousin

Come autumn, Paulita Cousin puts on a funny hat and takes off into the backwoods of Blackwater Falls State Park.

“The fall colors are spectacular,” says the ebullient park naturalist.

At 48, Cousin is going on 26 years as a naturalist at the state park in Tucker County, West Virginia, where thousands come to “ooh” and “ahh” at the park’s picture-perfect waterfall, especially when seeking to see fall colors.

“October has the yellows, the oranges, the reds,” Cousin says. “What’s so unique about Blackwater Falls is if you look in the canyon, you get a good contrast. The north-facing slope is green. The south-facing slope is where all the fall color is. So we have the whole spectrum of colors that they can see.”

Other than Blackwater Falls, Cousin recommends hiking in the park to Pendleton Point Overlook.

“Autumn is absolutely my favorite time of the year to hike,” Cousin says. “Tucker County is gorgeous and striking in the fall. The fall asters and goldenrods light up the landscape with occasional other favorites such as ladies tresses, bouncing bet, boneset, white snakeroot and gentian.”

Into the forest of the state park, Cousin finds hardwoods “with the maples and sourwood showing those reddish hues and trees such as black cherry and tulip poplar bringing in the yellow hues of fall.”

In turn, Cousin says, the conifer forest adds the dark green contrast to autumn’s vibrant colors.

“Even if I didn’t work here, I would just always be traveling back to Blackwater Falls. It’s a very special place.”

That’s why she wants to show it to visitors.

“I’m loud and proud,” Cousin says. “I’m very passionate about nature and not afraid to be goofy. You will see me wearing crazy hats. Or I will crawl around and get people interested in nature, especially kids.”

GEORGIA: Squeezeboxing in Helen

Dan Witucki plans to play this fall at Bodensee, a Helen restaurant.

Dan Witucki has a squeezebox he plays on his chest. And when he comes to Helen, Georgia, he hardly gets any rest. This year, though, with cancellation of Oktoberfest, Witucki now plans to play nightly, starting Sept. 11, at Bodensee, a German restaurant near the center of town. Even so, Witucki says, you’ll still find plenty to see and do in Helen.

Tubing on the Chattahoochee River remains viable through September. Specialty shops are open. And fine German cuisine at Bodensee Restaurant.

Witucki says he often heads in the fall to Helen, a town that transformed itself a half century ago into a Bavarian-style village called “Alpine Helen.”

“It was a logging town for years, and the only people who came to town were lumberjacks,” Witucki says. “And a lot of these lumberjacks were of German extraction.”

Most of the time, Witucki lives in Orlando, Florida, where he’s played many seasons of stanzas at Disney World. Yet he’s also a part-time resident of Cleveland, Georgia, where he has a second home on Goat Neck Road in White County—less than 10 miles from Helen.

“And I come up to Helen and I hang out with all those beer-drinking German friends and play music at the Festhalle there,” he says. “It’s like turning the hands of the clock back. The Festhalle is what put Helen on the map.”

With or without a festival, Witucki loves Helen.

× Expand stock.adobe.com Helen, Georgia, has adapted a Bavarian style for its downtown.

“It reminds me of Germany—the lay of the land, the weather. The weather is absolutely glorious,” he says. “You get up there at night, and it cools off and sometimes you need a jacket.”

In the void for Oktoberfest in 2020, consider this North Georgia scenic drive: Start in Cleveland, the site of Babyland—the home of the Cabbage Patch Kids. Follow Ga. 75 for about seven miles to reach Helen. Here, the traffic slows. Go a couple miles through town. Then follow for a couple more miles to reach Unicoi State Park to see a variety of color-changing trees in autumn.

KENTUCKY: Pumpkins and Mums

Rich and Charline Meadors celebrate autumn in a big way at their Sally Gaps Farms.

Across the mountains of eastern Kentucky, Rich Meadors is known as “the Pumpkin Man.”

Meadors shows a good time for all in the fall with hearty autumn decorations at Corbin, Kentucky, as well as the streets of London, Williamsburg and Barbourville.

Meadors is actually quite the pride of Williamsburg, where his family operates a farm and large pumpkin patch along the Cumberland River.

Meadors uses horses to perform about 85 percent of farm work, “We’ve got five tractors,” he says, “but we still use the horses.”

Those animals are also used for horse-drawn wagon rides when Meadors opens his farm for tours. Please check ahead: 606-524-4722 or sallygapfarms.com

Here, every child goes home with a free pumpkin: what’s all part of the divine plan that Meadors says God told him to follow.

× Expand stock.adobe.com Cumberland Falls is a highlight of any eastern Kentucky visit.

Once, Meadors had a nearby farm. He built his wife, Charline, a dream house. And they figured they would live there until their golden years.

Then, one day, the 40-year-old Meadors had a vision of God telling him to move elsewhere and plant pumpkins. That, he did. The Meadors couple, with four children, bought an old farmhouse and got to work in the fields.

And the pumpkins?

Well, during that year in 2012, the vines looked awful. And, before long, Meadors got frustrated. He stood out on his farm, in the middle of a drought.

And he just started to question why.

It seemed like everything was going wrong. But, Meadors says, that’s when God intervened.

“He just told me to just walk out in those vines and see what’s out there,” Meadors says. “And they looked awful—the sorriest-looking vines they ever looked in your life. And, God as my witness, I walked about three feet, and my foot hit a pumpkin.”

Then another.

× Expand Rich and Charline Meadors' Sally Gaps Farms.

“There were more pumpkins that year than I have ever grown,” Meadors says. “It was the best year we ever had. And I had lost my faith. God don’t need it to rain. He just wants a willing vessel to go plant that stuff in the ground. If you do your part, God will do His.”

Besides pumpkins, the family also grows produce: green beans, cabbage, cucumbers and corn.

They also have many mums.

“We raise about 20 acres of pumpkins and just under 10,000 mums,” Meadors says. “We raise an extreme amount of mums. Everybody loves to have a mum on their front porch; it just makes you smile. And we take a lot of pride in our mums.”

TENNESSEE: Apples, One Way or the Other

Standing on the streets of Erwin, Tennessee, Tracy Darr boasts the biggest booth at the annual Erwin Apple Festival on the first weekend of October.

This year, though, due to the coronavirus, the 50-year-old Darr remains unsure if the Erwin Apple Festival will go on, she says.

She’s hopeful.

× Expand Tracy Darr’s family operates Stanley’s Produce in Johnson City, Tennessee, where the fall focus is strong.

“Fall is my favorite time of year,” Darr says. “You’ve got the changing of the leaves, and it’s crisp and cool outside.”

From the Tarheel State, Darr imports apples from a farm at Hendersonville. Then she turns those apples into tasty Tennessee treats.

If the festival does not occur, don’t fret: You can still find Darr in nearby Johnson City, Tennessee, where her family operates Stanley’s Produce, 3308 West Market Street, with a deli and bakery about a half-hour from Erwin.