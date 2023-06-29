The Magical History Tour (Plus Historic Eats!)

In commemoration of our 35th anniversary, we’ve put together a string of 35 compelling history stops through the seven-state region.
Rock City, Georgia, has beckoned travelers for 90 years.
For those who live in and love the Blue Ridge region, the thought of discovering a new destination is a constant companion. So, to celebrate our 35th anniversary, we’ve collected 35 magical history stops for all interests. Plus 13 history-themed places to eat and stay along the way.
In addition to natural, cultural and event-based locations are some unexpected experiences from the past: music, cameras, canals, aviation, language, railroads, gold, petroglyphs, fishing, fried chicken and even candy.
Take the journey as a “grand tour” via a great big loop through seven states. Or, plan the perfect weekend getaway to individual locales. Either way, enjoy exploring the sights, sounds and tastes of yesteryear.
We begin near the northern end of the coverage area, make our way south and west before curling back east and north.
Adobe Stock
West Virginia’s Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s rich past unfolds near the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers.
1. Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia).
Explore centuries of American history following in the footsteps of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Meriwether Lewis, Frederick Douglas, W.E.B. Du Bois and more at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Deepen understanding of a nation in strife at the John Brown Wax Museum and take a guided tour of haunted locations. Hike 4,000 acres in “one of the best walking parks in the country;” bike the C&O Canal Towpath; and, learn blacksmithing, baking and other old-time skills in a living history trades workshop. nps.gov/hafe/index.htm
- True Treats Historic Candy. (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia). Take a trip through time tasting sweet treats, savory flavors and teas created from historic recipes. Sample world war mess kit candy, Appalachian potato candy, abolitionist (boycotted sugar cane) flavors, colonial grog, candied violet petals, Mann-Salwa from ancient times and hundreds more specialty creations. truetreatscandy.com
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Facebook
The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley explores Virginia history and much more in Winchester.
2. Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. (Winchester, Virginia). Come see why this regional museum is unique, causing visitors to ponder over artifacts and engage in a bit of detective work. Located on land owned by the same family from 1735 to 1997, the museum, surrounding 214 acres, adjacent house and six-acre garden are a delight. Guess the use of old and unusual items; see “tramp art;” and ask about the figurine of Benjamin Franklin mislabeled as George Washington. Explore stunning gardens, traveling exhibits and a makerspace. themsv.org
3. Harriet Tubman Cultural Center. (Harrisonburg, Virginia). Visit this small structure to experience the large impact one woman had on the course of history. This tribute to her life and work with the Underground Railroad is documented through photos, displays and knowledgeable conversations with the owner and founder. Watch a video about plantation life, read markers on the property, learn about a local safe house and see a timeline of events. Tours are given by appointment. visitharrisonburgva.com/places/the-harriet-tubman-cultural-center
4. Camera Heritage Museum. (Staunton, Virginia). View the history of photography through the lens of this massive collection—over 6,500 different cameras. Thoughtfully arranged and displayed with informational signs and a self-guided audio tour, visitors can see items through time from around the world. Included are all 400 models of the Brownie, novelty cameras, motion picture cameras like the “magic lantern” from 1900 and miniature espionage cameras disguised as ordinary items like pens, watches and lighters. Daguerreotypes, tintypes and more historical photos complete the exhibits. cameraheritagemuseum.org
- The Greenbrier Inn. (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia). Book a stay at this 11,000-acre luxury retreat that first opened its doors in 1778. Twenty-eight presidents, business leaders and famous folks from around the world have vacationed here. Choose from 710 rooms in the midst of the Allegheny Mountains and enjoy golf, fine dining, a casino, mineral springs and tour a “secret bunker.” greenbrier.com
Greenbrier.com
The Greenbrier Inn first opened in 1778 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and has been a consistent destination for presidents and other leaders from around the world.
5. Lost World Caverns. (Lewisburg, West Virginia). Tour the planet’s ancient history 120 feet below the surface on a leisurely walk or via a “wild” exploration of undeveloped cave areas. See one of the country’s largest stalactites, The Snowy Chandelier, a 30-ton behemoth; 80-foot-tall stalagmites and gaze at The Bridal Veil, a sparkling white column of calcite. Back above ground visit the natural history museum, mine for gemstones, arrowheads and fossils or bring a picnic. lostworldcaverns.com
VisitWV
Lost World Caverns, at Lewisburg, West Virginia, is home to spectacular formations as well as a natural history museum back above ground.
6. Exhibition Coal Mine & Camp/Youth Museum/Mountain Homestead. (Beckley, West Virginia). Spend the day at this collection of sites, starting with a ride guided by a veteran miner through a vintage coal mine. On the grounds, walk amongst restored period coal camp structures and then go to the Youth Museum for interactive exhibits—and, there’s a planetarium! Complete the tour at the Mountain Homestead, a “typical settlement on the Appalachian frontier” with eight distinct historical buildings. beckley.org/coal-mine
7. African American Heritage Tour. (New River Gorge National Park area, West Virginia). Travel via a self-guided auto tour to 17 locations pivotal in the history of African American life. An audio narration tells stories and experiences as you drive of “black coal miners, railroad workers and community members that helped shape the history of this region.” Stop for exhibits along the way. The tour can be completed in 10-12 hours or taken in sections with narration available via an app, online or free CD. nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/african-american-heritage-auto-tour.htm
8. Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. (Huntington, West Virginia). Walk where two of the world’s most famous explorers traveled. In 2019, 1,200 new miles of this historic trail were federally recognized in the east; and, it now follows along the Ohio river at the edge of the state. Stop at the visitor’s bureau for maps and info. While in town, visit the railroad museum, CSX railroad station, Blenko Glass Company and The Ramsdell House (last stop on The Underground Railroad). visithuntingtonwv.org
- Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. (Greenup, Kentucky). Plan a visit to the hometown of Poet Laureate Jesse Stuart whose stories and novels, like “The Thread That Runs So True,” celebrate life in Appalachia. Stay at the 36-room fieldstone lodge at this park, named in honor of their famous resident. There are mementos and writings onsite, and the rooms overlook the lake. Also available, 75 RV sites and four horseback camping sites. parks.ky.gov/ashland/parks/historic/greenbo-lake-state-resort-park
9. Loretta Lynn Homeplace. (Van Lear, Kentucky). See the humble beginnings of the “Queen of Country Music” in Butcher Holler—made famous in the song/movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The cabin, nestled between two mountains, contains memorabilia of her early life including furniture and photos. Linger on the porch where she wrote songs and take in the view. Stop at Webb’s General Store (formerly a coal mining camp store) to arrange a tour (no reservations needed) and learn about life as a miner in the eastern hills of Kentucky. paintsvilletourism.com/2022/12/01/butcher-holler-home-of-loretta-lynn
Painstville Tourism
The Loretta Lynn Homeplace is in Van Lear, Kentucky.
10. Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum. (Pikeville, Kentucky). Make a trip through time at this museum, beginning with the mysterious disappearance of a Native American culture from 3,000 years ago. Hear the true story of the Hatfields & McCoys while viewing the world’s largest collection of artifacts about this famous feud. Learn how industrialization via timber, coal and the railroad changed lives in this area, and how this small city is moving into the future. bigsandyheritage.com
Kentucky Coal Mining Museum Facebook
The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum traces history in Benham.
11. Kentucky Coal Mining Museum. (Benham, Kentucky). Stop by this location at a former coal camp in Harlan County—famous in coal mining history. Find “the most comprehensive collection of mining memorabilia in the nation” housed in the restored, four-level company store. See replicas of homes, photos and recreated scenes of a classroom, barber shop and more, including a “realistically-constructed, 54-foot-high mock mine.” Add the nearby Portal 31 Coal Mine & Tour to actually go underground! kycoalmuseum.southeast.kctcs.edu
12. Historic Downtown. (Middlesboro, Kentucky). See over 24 historic structures and landmarks located next door to the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park. Included in this pedestrian-friendly town are commercial buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries, B&Bs, a WPA bridge, Revolutionary war graves and historic cemeteries, Victorian homes, the second oldest airport in the state, a part of the famed Wilderness Road, war memorials and a 125-year-old canal. downtownmiddlesboro.com
13. Sanders Café & Museum. (Corbin, Kentucky). Combine a visit to the birthplace of the Kentucky Fried Chicken® “secret recipe” with a bite to eat in the Colonel’s dining room. The world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain began as a roadside eatery during the Depression. Tour his original office, view a model kitchen from the 1940s, look at ephemera and memorabilia through the decades and see a model motel room like the ones visitors stayed in at the Sanders Court & Café of old. sanderscafe.com
14. Manhattan Project National Historic Park. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee). Take a guided bus tour “behind the fence” in the Secret City, site of the world’s first nuclear production reactor. Visitors will see the X-10 Graphite Reactor, New Hope Visitor Center at Y-12 and the K-25 History Center. All stops focus on the scientific breakthroughs of the atomic age and how the “secret” work of thousands at this location ultimately brought an end to World War II. nps.gov/thingstodo/oak-ridge-experience-a-guided-tour-behind-the-fence.htm
Manhattan Project National Historic Park Facebook
Manhattan Project National Historic Park tells the secrets of the atomic bomb in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.
15. McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture. (Knoxville, Tennessee). View cultural materials representing 15,000 years of history in the state and geological and fossil artifacts spanning hundreds of millions of years at this award-winning facility. Located on the 1794 campus of The University of Tennessee, permanent exhibits include Repatriation of Archaeology & the Native Peoples, Freshwater Mussels, the arts and the science of “six million years of the evolution of hominids.” mcclungmuseum.utk.edu
16. Tennessee Museum of Aviation. (Sevierville, Tennessee). Come for a visit to this living museum of aviation history. The 50,000-square-foot facility has war birds, helicopters and more vehicles in the hangar, thousands of items on exhibit and a professionally designed “Wave Wall” tracing the development of flight. Make return visits for the ever-changing artifacts at an official repository of aviation history. With a bit of good timing, visitors might see vintage aircraft in flight at this airport location. tnairmuseum.com
Tennessee Museum of Aviation Facebook
The Tennessee Museum of Aviation documents aviation history in Sevierville.
17. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Blount and Sevier counties, Tennessee). In addition to exploring the natural history covering over half a million acres, stop at two locations for human history: Cades Cove and Elkmont. At the former, pick up a tour booklet, drive a loop road and stop at 18th and 19th century log homes, barns, churches, a working grist mill and visitor center. Then, on to Elkmont where humans have lived since 8,000 BCE. Walk through newly restored cabins from a former logging and resort community. nps.gov/grsm/index.htm
18. Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. (Vonore, Tennessee). Come to the shores of Tellico Lake to learn about the singularly incredible accomplishments of one person—the creation of a system of reading and writing. Sequoyah was “not literate in any language,” yet he invented written language for his Cherokee peoples. Enjoy exhibits, walk the trails, have a picnic and see the memorials at the state’s only tribally owned and operated historical attraction. tnvacation.com/local/vonore-sequoyah-birthplace-museum
- Read House. (Chattanooga, Tennessee). Make a reservation at “the longest continuously operating hotel in the southeast.” Since opening its doors in 1872, this establishment has earned its reputation for hospitality and opulence (renovated in Jazz-era themes). Stay in elegant tower rooms, modern manor rooms or the exquisite penthouse and enjoy upscale dining. Shop, eat and walk the historic Walnut Street bridge at the nearby downtown Riverfront. thereadhousehotel.com
- Zarzour’s Café. (Chattanooga, Tennessee). Come see why generations of hungry patrons (since 1918 to be exact!) line up for the food at this restaurant. Since opening its doors, the same family has owned and operated this establishment. The fare is burgers, chicken, a daily entrée and an ever-changing suite of vegetables—a homemade Southern deliciousness of meat and three. 1627 Rossville Ave.
Tripadvisors
Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, offers Civil War history on 10,000 acres.
19. Rock City. (Lookout Mountain, Georgia). Come to the destination that has beckoned travelers along the roadways for almost 90 years with the iconic See Rock City barns. A 4,100-foot walking trail awaits, complete with stunning rock formations, caves and views from the mountaintop. Walk a 180-foot-long suspension bridge; see a 90-foot waterfall and hold your breath to squeeze through tight crevices. Fairyland Caverns and Mother Goose Village are favorites with the kids, and the Rock City “barn” birdhouse is a perfect souvenir. seerockcity.com
20. Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park. (Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia). Join a car caravan tour, a ranger-guided walk or follow the park brochure for a self-guided experience at this Civil War location. Stop at the visitor center for a map of the 10,000 acres that include 50 miles of hiking trails, monuments and markers, cycling, rock climbing, waterways to paddle and picnic areas. Watch the informational film and plan to visit during a living history program. nps.gov/chch/index.htm
Georgia State Parks
Georgia’s Dahlonega Gold Museum documents the nation’s first gold rush and the opening of the U.S. Branch Mint.
21. Chief Vann House. (Chatsworth, Georgia). Visit the “best-preserved historic Cherokee Indian house” in the state and learn about the “largest and most prosperous plantation in the Cherokee Nation.” Located on 137 acres, the house is decorated with period antiques and has a 12-foot mantle and “floating” staircase. Stop at the visitor center and gift shop, and explore the grounds on the nature trail. See the Physician’s Garden, Three-Sisters-Garden and a 19th Century Cherokee Farmstead. gastateparks.org/ChiefVannHouse
- The Chili Dog. (Ellijay, Georgia). For early risers who love a good biscuit (the homemade buttermilk kind), this is the place! For 50 years folks have come to this small eatery for breakfast and lunch. Combine sausage, ham, eggs and gravy with biscuits, wrap or Texas-toast style. Grab a huge burger, delicious hot dog and a hand-dipped milkshake for lunch. chilidogellijay.com
22. Dahlonega Gold Museum. (Dahlonega, Georgia). Plan a stop at one of the state’s oldest courthouses to learn about the country’s first gold rush. Twenty years prior to the race to California, prospectors descended upon north Georgia. In the museum learn about the U.S. Branch Mint located here and see a nugget weighing over five ounces and rare coins. Try your hand at panning for gold in the nearby town. gastateparks.org/DahlonegaGoldMuseum
23. Hardman Farm. (Sautee Nacoochee, Georgia). Travel along a buffalo trail that later became an integral trading route for First Nation peoples—the iconic Unicoi Turnpike. Take a guided tour of the property’s Italianate mansion and ask about the innovative telephone and climate control systems. Stop at the ancient Nacoochee Mound. Learn about the former dairy, and see the spring house and horse barn. Seasonal events include outdoor theatre productions, dances, cooking on a wood stove and camps for the kids. gastateparks.org/HardmanFarm
- Glen-Ella Springs Inn. (Clarksville, Georgia). Book an overnight stay at one of only 12 Registry of Distinguished Inns in the state. Starting in the late 19th century, this establishment welcomed guests to the mountains. Renovations kept the original heart pine and stacked-stone fireplaces intact, and the grounds are lovingly tended and bursting with blooms. Surround yourself with country elegance in a king, queen, three-room suite or penthouse suite. glenella.com
- Pumpkintown General Store and Café. (Pickens, South Carolina). Have breakfast or lunch at this iconic “stop on the road” near Table Rock State Park. Traditional Southern fare is on the menu and the food is served with a smile. Grab some picnic and hiking supplies and be sure to have a look at the wood stove and knotty pine walls at this 1938 eatery. 3837 Pumpkintown Hwy.
Glen-Ella Springs Inn Facebook
Glen-Ella Springs Inn, in Clarkesville, Georgia, has been a mountain destination since the late 19th century.
24. Hagood Creek Petroglyph Site. (Pickens, South Carolina). Witness a time when humans expressed their life experiences with rock carvings. These unusual petroglyphs, discovered by accident on a rainy day, depict 18 human figures in the 32 distinct carvings. The building, built over the rock face, also has smaller petroglyphs and a 5,000-year-old soapstone carving outside. The facility is wheelchair accessible; free to the public and, is located on the Historic Hagood Mill property. hagoodmillhistoricsite.com/hagood-creek-petroglyph-site
The Hagood Creek Petroglyph Site is in Pickens, South Carolina.
- Pettigru Place Bed & Breakfast. (Greenville, South Carolina). Choose from six distinctly themed and well-appointed rooms at this 100-year-old Federal-style home in historic downtown. All have private baths and a host of complimentary amenities like a soft robe, bottomless in-room cookie bowls, wine and cheese in the afternoons and a full breakfast each morning. pettigruplace.com
25. Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve. (Spartanburg, South Carolina). Enjoy free admission to this 10-acre space boasting nine unique garden environments. Created in 1969, the owners transformed an old cotton field by rehabilitating worn-out soil, building trails and ponds, and planting over 10,000 flowers, shrubs and trees. Spend a quiet moment in the Hope & Healing Garden. Pet friendly, mobility accessible, open 365 days a year. hatchergarden.org
26. Hub City Railroad Museum. (Spartanburg, South Carolina). Learn about the interconnected commerce of trains, textiles and peaches at this destination. Located in the former Southern Railway Depot, scale model and actual-size trains await along with a gift shop and a special caboose currently undergoing renovations. Visitors can ring a 1940 locomotive bell, watch trains pass from the observation deck, see a Hayne Car Shops display and “learn to become a telegrapher” on a real operating telegraph system. Check out the Virtual Railfan cameras prior to your visit. hubcityrrmuseum.org
Getty Images
Hatcher Garden and Woodland Preserve, in Spartanburg, South Carolina, has more than 10,000 plantings.
27. Overmountain Victory National Historic Trail. (Spartanburg, Cherokee and York counties, South Carolina). Tour three of South Carolina’s locations along this 330-mile, four-state trail: Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Whelchel and Kings Mountain National Military Park. This motor route commemorates the patriot militia of the Revolutionary War, and can be followed using highway markers, waysides and an audio tour. Each stop has public walking trails that coincide with the historic movements of troops, and two have visitor centers, picnic areas and campgrounds nearby. nps.gov/ovvi/index.htm
28. Landsford Canal State Park. (Catawba, South Carolina). For a historic feat of innovative engineering, take a drive to this unique park. Walk amongst the canal structures that opened transportation around the rapids of the Catawba River from 1820 to 1835. Visit the former lockkeeper’s house, a log home and small museum. Four trails with flat terrain allow access to the history, the river and surrounding nature. And watch for bald eagles! southcarolinaparks.com/landsford-canal
29. Village of Flat Rock. (Flat Rock, North Carolina). Tour an entire district listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The area was a mountain getaway for the well-heeled to escape the heat and yellow fever epidemics. Tour Carl Sandburg’s 1838 home and see his collection of over 10,000 books and papers. Stop by the 1833 St. John in the Wilderness Episcopal Church where three signers of the Declaration of Independence are interred. And catch a production at The Flat Rock Playhouse. villageofflatrock.org
30. Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians. (Bryson City, North Carolina). Whether a novice, an aficionado or merely a fan of the famous movie about a river running through it, include a stop at this location by The Smoky Mountains. Over 14,000 miles of trout waters across the mountains of the South await what this writer would call the ballet of fly fishing. Learn about the evolution of rods and reels, gear, water craft and the intricacies of fly-tying. And stop in the Appalachian Rivers Aquarium next door. flyfishingmuseum.org
Little Pigs BBQ Facebook
Little Pigs BBQ is a tasty stop in Asheville, North Carolina.
- Little Pigs BBQ. (Asheville, North Carolina). Come taste why (despite the competition with “fast food”) this eatery remains the oldest Bar-B-Q joint in the city. For 60 years, folks have lined up in the parking lot to order the area’s best BBQ pork and chicken at reasonable prices. Grab hush puppies or onion rings for a side and save room for lemon meringue pie. littlepigsbbq.net
Wikimedia
North Carolina’s Spruce Pine Mining District is rich in gems and minerals.
31. Carson House Museum. (Marion, North Carolina). Plan a visit to a destination considered “one of the top house museums” in the state. The house was built on the Old Colonial Road with a log section dating back to 1793. The three-story structure welcomed famous folks and has witnessed pivotal events throughout its 220-year history. Visitors can enjoy period antiques, glassware, paintings and other items including antique tools, a barn, blacksmith shop, corn crib and wagons from a bygone era. historiccarsonhouse.com
32. Spruce Pine Mining District. (Mitchell County, North Carolina). Experience Earth history at “one of the richest deposits of gems and minerals in the world.” The area is famous for still providing over 90% of the raw materials needed to make plumbing fixtures, quartz for silicon chips and a variety of gemstones. See mining exhibits and learn about life in a mining town in nearby Emerald Village. Stop at The Museum of North Carolina Minerals for interactive displays. And tour the Aquamarine Mine at Gem Mountain. discoversprucepinenc.com
Visit NC
Mast General Store at Valle Crucis, North Carolina, is the retailer’s original store.
33. Original Mast General Store. (Valle Crucis, North Carolina). Step back in time to the days when communities traded at a general store for the necessities of daily life. Built in 1883 in North Carolina’s first rural historic district, this iconic store still has wood floors, five-cent coffee, the town Post Office and rocking chairs around games of checkers on barrels. The shelves and aisles are packed with food, clothing, outdoor gear, toys and more. As the first patrons said, “If you can’t buy it here, you don’t need it.” mastgeneralstore.com
- New River State Park. (Ashe and Alleghany counties, North Carolina). Bring your tent, trailer or RV and camp along one of the oldest rivers on the continent (despite the name!). Stop at the visitor center to see exhibits, then set up at tent sites (including backpack and paddle-in access sites) or find electric/water hookups at camper sites. Hike trails and look for flora and fauna including 658 plant species and 144 bird species. ncparks.gov/state-parks/new-river-state-park
- The Inn at Foster Falls. (Max Meadows, Virginia). Reserve one of the 10 rooms at this boutique hotel with a history dating back to 1887. Through time it has served as a school, orphanage and lastly a return to its original purpose as a hotel. The two-story brick with wraparound porches offers comfortable amenities, southern continental breakfast and Adirondack chairs by the firepit. stayinnfosterfalls.com
The Inn at Foster Falls
The Inn at Foster Falls welcomes riders along Virginia’s New River Trail.
Texas Tavern
Roanoke, Virginia’s Texas Tavern has served burgers and dogs since 1930.
34. St. Albans Sanatorium. (Radford, Virginia). For a spooky adventure at (reportedly) “the most haunted spot in the eastern U.S.,” spend a day or visit at night—if you dare! This 1892 structure’s history includes a boys preparatory school (with a hostile environment) followed by a psychiatric infirmary (with a cruel and inhumane reputation). Today, visitors frequent the grounds via guided experiences including a flashlight tour, history tour, public investigation events and photo tours. stalbansvirginia.com
- Texas Tavern. (Roanoke, Virginia). Grab a bite to eat at this establishment that has served locals since 1930. Founded upon “world famous chile” by an advance man for Ringling Brothers circus, the eatery still serves the signature dish along with burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches and desserts at the historic location. This diner is open 24/7. texastavern-inc.com
35. Monacan Indian Living History Exhibit. (Natural Bridge, Virginia). Spend the day at this state park known for its 215-foot-tall Natural Bridge and the one-of-a-kind replica of a Monacan Indian Village. Listen to stories told by interpreters of this Native American Woodland culture. Learn about how they built shelters, tanned hides and made tools and other implements necessary for daily life. See demonstrations of mat and rope weaving as well as how pots, baskets and bowls were made. Ask at the visitor center for a schedule of seasonal activities. dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/natural-bridge#other_info
The story above first appeared in our July / August 2023 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!