The Magical History Tour (Plus Historic Eats!)

In commemoration of our 35th anniversary, we’ve put together a string of 35 compelling history stops through the seven-state region.

× Expand Rock City, Georgia, has beckoned travelers for 90 years.

For those who live in and love the Blue Ridge region, the thought of discovering a new destination is a constant companion. So, to celebrate our 35th anniversary, we’ve collected 35 magical history stops for all interests. Plus 13 history-themed places to eat and stay along the way.

In addition to natural, cultural and event-based locations are some unexpected experiences from the past: music, cameras, canals, aviation, language, railroads, gold, petroglyphs, fishing, fried chicken and even candy.

Take the journey as a “grand tour” via a great big loop through seven states. Or, plan the perfect weekend getaway to individual locales. Either way, enjoy exploring the sights, sounds and tastes of yesteryear.

We begin near the northern end of the coverage area, make our way south and west before curling back east and north.

× Expand Adobe Stock West Virginia’s Harpers Ferry National Historical Park’s rich past unfolds near the confluence of the Shenandoah and Potomac rivers.

1. Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia).

Explore centuries of American history following in the footsteps of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Meriwether Lewis, Frederick Douglas, W.E.B. Du Bois and more at the confluence of the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Deepen understanding of a nation in strife at the John Brown Wax Museum and take a guided tour of haunted locations. Hike 4,000 acres in “one of the best walking parks in the country;” bike the C&O Canal Towpath; and, learn blacksmithing, baking and other old-time skills in a living history trades workshop. nps.gov/hafe/index.htm

True Treats Historic Candy. (Harpers Ferry, West Virginia). Take a trip through time tasting sweet treats, savory flavors and teas created from historic recipes. Sample world war mess kit candy, Appalachian potato candy, abolitionist (boycotted sugar cane) flavors, colonial grog, candied violet petals, Mann-Salwa from ancient times and hundreds more specialty creations. truetreatscandy.com

Museum of the Shenandoah Valley Facebook The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley explores Virginia history and much more in Winchester.

2. Museum of the Shenandoah Valley. (Winchester, Virginia). Come see why this regional museum is unique, causing visitors to ponder over artifacts and engage in a bit of detective work. Located on land owned by the same family from 1735 to 1997, the museum, surrounding 214 acres, adjacent house and six-acre garden are a delight. Guess the use of old and unusual items; see “tramp art;” and ask about the figurine of Benjamin Franklin mislabeled as George Washington. Explore stunning gardens, traveling exhibits and a makerspace. themsv.org

3. Harriet Tubman Cultural Center. (Harrisonburg, Virginia). Visit this small structure to experience the large impact one woman had on the course of history. This tribute to her life and work with the Underground Railroad is documented through photos, displays and knowledgeable conversations with the owner and founder. Watch a video about plantation life, read markers on the property, learn about a local safe house and see a timeline of events. Tours are given by appointment. visitharrisonburgva.com/places/the-harriet-tubman-cultural-center

4. Camera Heritage Museum. (Staunton, Virginia). View the history of photography through the lens of this massive collection—over 6,500 different cameras. Thoughtfully arranged and displayed with informational signs and a self-guided audio tour, visitors can see items through time from around the world. Included are all 400 models of the Brownie, novelty cameras, motion picture cameras like the “magic lantern” from 1900 and miniature espionage cameras disguised as ordinary items like pens, watches and lighters. Daguerreotypes, tintypes and more historical photos complete the exhibits. cameraheritagemuseum.org

The Greenbrier Inn. (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia). Book a stay at this 11,000-acre luxury retreat that first opened its doors in 1778. Twenty-eight presidents, business leaders and famous folks from around the world have vacationed here. Choose from 710 rooms in the midst of the Allegheny Mountains and enjoy golf, fine dining, a casino, mineral springs and tour a “secret bunker.” greenbrier.com

× Expand Greenbrier.com The Greenbrier Inn first opened in 1778 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, and has been a consistent destination for presidents and other leaders from around the world.

5. Lost World Caverns. (Lewisburg, West Virginia). Tour the planet’s ancient history 120 feet below the surface on a leisurely walk or via a “wild” exploration of undeveloped cave areas. See one of the country’s largest stalactites, The Snowy Chandelier, a 30-ton behemoth; 80-foot-tall stalagmites and gaze at The Bridal Veil, a sparkling white column of calcite. Back above ground visit the natural history museum, mine for gemstones, arrowheads and fossils or bring a picnic. lostworldcaverns.com

VisitWV Lost World Caverns, at Lewisburg, West Virginia, is home to spectacular formations as well as a natural history museum back above ground.

6. Exhibition Coal Mine & Camp/Youth Museum/Mountain Homestead. (Beckley, West Virginia). Spend the day at this collection of sites, starting with a ride guided by a veteran miner through a vintage coal mine. On the grounds, walk amongst restored period coal camp structures and then go to the Youth Museum for interactive exhibits—and, there’s a planetarium! Complete the tour at the Mountain Homestead, a “typical settlement on the Appalachian frontier” with eight distinct historical buildings. beckley.org/coal-mine

7. African American Heritage Tour. (New River Gorge National Park area, West Virginia). Travel via a self-guided auto tour to 17 locations pivotal in the history of African American life. An audio narration tells stories and experiences as you drive of “black coal miners, railroad workers and community members that helped shape the history of this region.” Stop for exhibits along the way. The tour can be completed in 10-12 hours or taken in sections with narration available via an app, online or free CD. nps.gov/neri/planyourvisit/african-american-heritage-auto-tour.htm

8. Lewis & Clark National Historic Trail. (Huntington, West Virginia). Walk where two of the world’s most famous explorers traveled. In 2019, 1,200 new miles of this historic trail were federally recognized in the east; and, it now follows along the Ohio river at the edge of the state. Stop at the visitor’s bureau for maps and info. While in town, visit the railroad museum, CSX railroad station, Blenko Glass Company and The Ramsdell House (last stop on The Underground Railroad). visithuntingtonwv.org

Greenbo Lake State Resort Park. (Greenup, Kentucky). Plan a visit to the hometown of Poet Laureate Jesse Stuart whose stories and novels, like “The Thread That Runs So True,” celebrate life in Appalachia. Stay at the 36-room fieldstone lodge at this park, named in honor of their famous resident. There are mementos and writings onsite, and the rooms overlook the lake. Also available, 75 RV sites and four horseback camping sites. parks.ky.gov/ashland/parks/historic/greenbo-lake-state-resort-park

9. Loretta Lynn Homeplace. (Van Lear, Kentucky). See the humble beginnings of the “Queen of Country Music” in Butcher Holler—made famous in the song/movie “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” The cabin, nestled between two mountains, contains memorabilia of her early life including furniture and photos. Linger on the porch where she wrote songs and take in the view. Stop at Webb’s General Store (formerly a coal mining camp store) to arrange a tour (no reservations needed) and learn about life as a miner in the eastern hills of Kentucky. paintsvilletourism.com/2022/12/01/butcher-holler-home-of-loretta-lynn

× Expand Painstville Tourism The Loretta Lynn Homeplace is in Van Lear, Kentucky.

10. Big Sandy Heritage Center Museum. (Pikeville, Kentucky). Make a trip through time at this museum, beginning with the mysterious disappearance of a Native American culture from 3,000 years ago. Hear the true story of the Hatfields & McCoys while viewing the world’s largest collection of artifacts about this famous feud. Learn how industrialization via timber, coal and the railroad changed lives in this area, and how this small city is moving into the future. bigsandyheritage.com

Kentucky Coal Mining Museum Facebook The Kentucky Coal Mining Museum traces history in Benham.

11. Kentucky Coal Mining Museum. (Benham, Kentucky). Stop by this location at a former coal camp in Harlan County—famous in coal mining history. Find “the most comprehensive collection of mining memorabilia in the nation” housed in the restored, four-level company store. See replicas of homes, photos and recreated scenes of a classroom, barber shop and more, including a “realistically-constructed, 54-foot-high mock mine.” Add the nearby Portal 31 Coal Mine & Tour to actually go underground! kycoalmuseum.southeast.kctcs.edu

12. Historic Downtown. (Middlesboro, Kentucky). See over 24 historic structures and landmarks located next door to the Cumberland Gap National Historic Park. Included in this pedestrian-friendly town are commercial buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries, B&Bs, a WPA bridge, Revolutionary war graves and historic cemeteries, Victorian homes, the second oldest airport in the state, a part of the famed Wilderness Road, war memorials and a 125-year-old canal. downtownmiddlesboro.com

13. Sanders Café & Museum. (Corbin, Kentucky). Combine a visit to the birthplace of the Kentucky Fried Chicken® “secret recipe” with a bite to eat in the Colonel’s dining room. The world’s most popular chicken restaurant chain began as a roadside eatery during the Depression. Tour his original office, view a model kitchen from the 1940s, look at ephemera and memorabilia through the decades and see a model motel room like the ones visitors stayed in at the Sanders Court & Café of old. sanderscafe.com

14. Manhattan Project National Historic Park. (Oak Ridge, Tennessee). Take a guided bus tour “behind the fence” in the Secret City, site of the world’s first nuclear production reactor. Visitors will see the X-10 Graphite Reactor, New Hope Visitor Center at Y-12 and the K-25 History Center. All stops focus on the scientific breakthroughs of the atomic age and how the “secret” work of thousands at this location ultimately brought an end to World War II. nps.gov/thingstodo/oak-ridge-experience-a-guided-tour-behind-the-fence.htm

× Expand Manhattan Project National Historic Park Facebook Manhattan Project National Historic Park tells the secrets of the atomic bomb in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

15. McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture. (Knoxville, Tennessee). View cultural materials representing 15,000 years of history in the state and geological and fossil artifacts spanning hundreds of millions of years at this award-winning facility. Located on the 1794 campus of The University of Tennessee, permanent exhibits include Repatriation of Archaeology & the Native Peoples, Freshwater Mussels, the arts and the science of “six million years of the evolution of hominids.” mcclungmuseum.utk.edu

16. Tennessee Museum of Aviation. (Sevierville, Tennessee). Come for a visit to this living museum of aviation history. The 50,000-square-foot facility has war birds, helicopters and more vehicles in the hangar, thousands of items on exhibit and a professionally designed “Wave Wall” tracing the development of flight. Make return visits for the ever-changing artifacts at an official repository of aviation history. With a bit of good timing, visitors might see vintage aircraft in flight at this airport location. tnairmuseum.com

Tennessee Museum of Aviation Facebook The Tennessee Museum of Aviation documents aviation history in Sevierville.

17. Great Smoky Mountains National Park. (Blount and Sevier counties, Tennessee). In addition to exploring the natural history covering over half a million acres, stop at two locations for human history: Cades Cove and Elkmont. At the former, pick up a tour booklet, drive a loop road and stop at 18th and 19th century log homes, barns, churches, a working grist mill and visitor center. Then, on to Elkmont where humans have lived since 8,000 BCE. Walk through newly restored cabins from a former logging and resort community. nps.gov/grsm/index.htm

18. Sequoyah Birthplace Museum. (Vonore, Tennessee). Come to the shores of Tellico Lake to learn about the singularly incredible accomplishments of one person—the creation of a system of reading and writing. Sequoyah was “not literate in any language,” yet he invented written language for his Cherokee peoples. Enjoy exhibits, walk the trails, have a picnic and see the memorials at the state’s only tribally owned and operated historical attraction. tnvacation.com/local/vonore-sequoyah-birthplace-museum

Read House. (Chattanooga, Tennessee). Make a reservation at “the longest continuously operating hotel in the southeast.” Since opening its doors in 1872, this establishment has earned its reputation for hospitality and opulence (renovated in Jazz-era themes). Stay in elegant tower rooms, modern manor rooms or the exquisite penthouse and enjoy upscale dining. Shop, eat and walk the historic Walnut Street bridge at the nearby downtown Riverfront. thereadhousehotel.com

(Chattanooga, Tennessee). Make a reservation at “the longest continuously operating hotel in the southeast.” Since opening its doors in 1872, this establishment has earned its reputation for hospitality and opulence (renovated in Jazz-era themes). Stay in elegant tower rooms, modern manor rooms or the exquisite penthouse and enjoy upscale dining. Shop, eat and walk the historic Walnut Street bridge at the nearby downtown Riverfront. thereadhousehotel.com Zarzour’s Café. (Chattanooga, Tennessee). Come see why generations of hungry patrons (since 1918 to be exact!) line up for the food at this restaurant. Since opening its doors, the same family has owned and operated this establishment. The fare is burgers, chicken, a daily entrée and an ever-changing suite of vegetables—a homemade Southern deliciousness of meat and three. 1627 Rossville Ave.

× Expand Tripadvisors Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, in Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, offers Civil War history on 10,000 acres.

19. Rock City. (Lookout Mountain, Georgia). Come to the destination that has beckoned travelers along the roadways for almost 90 years with the iconic See Rock City barns. A 4,100-foot walking trail awaits, complete with stunning rock formations, caves and views from the mountaintop. Walk a 180-foot-long suspension bridge; see a 90-foot waterfall and hold your breath to squeeze through tight crevices. Fairyland Caverns and Mother Goose Village are favorites with the kids, and the Rock City “barn” birdhouse is a perfect souvenir. seerockcity.com