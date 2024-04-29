Summer in the Mountains: A Photo Essay

It’s cooler up here. And spectacular both up close and far away. Our contributing photographers have the proof!
Mark VanDyke
Grassy Ridge, Roan Highlands, Tennessee/North Carolina. From the photographer: “Each year there’s a three- to four-day window when the delicate magenta blossoms of Catawba rhododendron paint the shrub-dominated ridgelines of Roan Mountain with vibrant color. It’s every photographer’s dream—certainly mine—to align this short bloom period with interesting atmospheric conditions. On this morning, everything came together. Following a three-mile, dark hike over open, grassy balds along the Appalachian Trail, I perched myself high atop a natural garden of flowering rhododendron. As the sun began to rise from the east, it seemed to pull an inverted cloud from the west ever so softly over Roan High Knob.”
Trevor Bamford
Whitetop Mountain in Virginia’s Grayson Highlands. From the photographer: “I was so fortunate to capture this amazing light as wispy clouds floated by and soaked in the colors of sunset illuminating the mountain layers in the distance.”
Robert Stephens
View from Woolyback Overlook, milepost 452 on the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “Passing storms gave way to brightening skies on a late June afternoon. I arrived just in time to see breathtaking light over nearby ridges, with low-lying clouds hovering over Cherokee and Bryson City in the distance. As often as I’ve shot images from this overlook, I always end up seeing something new. Or as a friend often says, ‘Always never the same.’”
Nye Simmons
Beech Gap in fog at Graybeard Overlook on the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway milepost 363.4. From the photographer: “Slowly these ancient trees are dying from beech bark disease and/or beech leaf disease. A low cloud deck shrouded the gap in fog on this day adding a measure of softness. It was a time of absolute wonderment and photographic ecstasy. The high altitude (above 5,000 feet) stunts the trees’ growth so they don’t give away their age. Treasure these moments. When they are gone it is likely for a very long time.”
Jay Huron
Photographed near the Elizabethton (Tennessee) Covered Bridge. From the photographer: “I saw a great blue heron fishing at the weir dam and then noticed the goldenrod near it as well! I moved slowly to get all of the elements lined up and not scare the heron. I then took a few shots, but thought, what if I could do a longer exposure? Not having a tripod with me, I braced as well as I could and got this shot at 1/10th of a second letting the water and flowers move in the final image. Amazingly the heron stands still as a statue!”
Dawnfire Photography
View from the lower outcrop of Craggy Pinnacle, North Carolina, with view of the Blue Ridge Parkway. From the photographer: “I have visited Craggy Pinnacle about a dozen times over the years but never had I taken the time to explore the one trail split near the summit. It brought me to this lower overlook that offered a more private view of the parkway during peak bloom season. I was like a kid in a candy store!”
Roger Canada
Roaring Fork in Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From the photographer: “This has been a favorite spot to photograph for over 25 years. The moss-covered rock, clear, rushing streams and vibrant green colors never disappoint!”
Ryan Rice
Rich Mountain Fire Tower, along the Greene County, Tennessee, and Madison County, North Carolina, border. From the photographer: “I love photographing fire towers and this one is no exception.”
