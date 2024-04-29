Summer in the Mountains: A Photo Essay

×

Photographed near the Elizabethton (Tennessee) Covered Bridge. From the photographer: “I saw a great blue heron fishing at the weir dam and then noticed the goldenrod near it as well! I moved slowly to get all of the elements lined up and not scare the heron. I then took a few shots, but thought, what if I could do a longer exposure? Not having a tripod with me, I braced as well as I could and got this shot at 1/10th of a second letting the water and flowers move in the final image. Amazingly the heron stands still as a statue!”