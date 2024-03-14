Spring Springs: A Photo Essay

×

Foal along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia’s Grayson Highlands, with the note that hikers and other visitors are directed to limit interaction with the wild ponies to photographs only. From the photographer: “The wild ponies are one of the highlights along the Appalachian Trail in this region and for the park. The ponies are the descendants of 50 Assateague ponies released in 1974 and are small in stature. This young foal is incredibly small standing just a few feet high.”