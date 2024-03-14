Spring Springs: A Photo Essay

And when it does, flora and fauna alike explode upon the lands, waters and air of the mountains.
Joshua Moore
Foal along the Appalachian Trail in Virginia’s Grayson Highlands, with the note that hikers and other visitors are directed to limit interaction with the wild ponies to photographs only. From the photographer: “The wild ponies are one of the highlights along the Appalachian Trail in this region and for the park. The ponies are the descendants of 50 Assateague ponies released in 1974 and are small in stature. This young foal is incredibly small standing just a few feet high.”
Ed Rehbein
Dutchman’s Breeches blossom abundantly in the Gorge of West Virginia’s New River. From the photographer: “Resembling pantaloons hung on a wash line, these ‘hung out to dry’ in varying arrangements on the ‘wash line,’ I always look forward in the spring to finding and photographing these charming little wild flowers.”
Neil Jacobs
With a little help from mom, a black bear cub comes down from a tree. From the photographer: “It always appears that climbing down is more difficult than climbing up in this spring ritual.”
Blaine Owens
Oconee Bells’ natural habitat is the Southern Appalachian mountains of Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. From the photographer: “These rare wildflowers bloom from the middle of March through the first weeks of April. This image was captured along a hiking trail located within Devils Fork State Park, near the shores of South Carolina’s beautiful Lake Jocassee.”
Robert Stephens
Coral Bells Azalea bloom just past the Tempesta Falls Overlook at beautiful Tallulah Gorge State Park in Tallulah Falls, Georgia, in early April. From the photographer: “As I hiked along the South Rim Trail I noticed the pink petals, and using a macro lens, I moved in close to capture their colorful splendor.”
Joshua Moore
Turkey and poults in the woods in Kentucky along the Kentucky and Southwest Virginia border. From the photographer: “Finding a wild turkey with her young is a rare sight, as the poults like to hide and are rather quick to get out of sight. I was fortunate enough to have my camera ready as I came across them.”
J. Scott Graham
Painted trillium along the Blue Ridge Parkway’s Tanawha Trail in North Carolina. From the photographer:“After searching unsuccessfully, I stopped to re-tie my boots only to glance up and see three blooms I had missed when passing by in the opposite direction.”
