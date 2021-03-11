Photo Essay: Spring Awakens

And as it does, it brings forth a blend of beautiful color to the mountains—from the pastel hues of new leaves and blooms to that warm light of an early morning. Our contributing photographers present a few enticing glimpses.

× Expand Nicholas Moore Spring storms at sunset pass over the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia at the Point Overlook at Milepost 55.5 of Skyline Drive.

× Expand Nye Simmons Exposed dogwoods, as this one, are among the first flowers to appear in spring. This one, at Abbott Lake on the Virginia Blue Ridge Parkway— elevation 2,493 feet— was in full bloom in early April.

× Expand Harold Ross bottom inset: These large white erect trilliums—“angels over forest floor”—bloom in April and were photographed along Forney Creek in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

× Expand J. Scott Graham Ephemerals like white trillium and fringed phacelia appear above ground only in early spring, and are visible along the Cove Hardwood Nature Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

× Expand Sallie Woodring This bear and its sister—nicknamed Boo Boo and Ballew by Sallie Woodring—saunter up her driveway on certain spring mornings, and are always peaceful. They were abandoned as small cubs in 2019 and have remained as “neighbors.” Boo Boo also appears to be a fan of the spring bloom of wintercress.

× Expand Bill Lea For Bill Lea, “nothing says spring more than when trees begin opening-up their new leaves—the ‘spring greens.’” At this time of year trees collectively showcase every shade of green imaginable. These two nicely shaped and colored trees were photographed in Cades Cove of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee.

× Expand Christian Murillo Purple Phacelia (aka Scorpionweed) are among the most beautiful flowers to bloom in late March and early April. Their blooms are biennial, so finding them on the valley floors across the Cumberland Plateau is an extra treat. These were in Cloudland Canyon State Park in Georgia.

× Expand Nicholas Moore Ferns soak up the morning spring sun near Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia, yielding a spectrum of soft green colors.

