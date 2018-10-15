Photo Essay: Feathers!

Matt Cuda lives in North Carolina and specializes in nature photography. See much more of his work at mattcuda.com.

× Expand Matt Cuda A loud humming sound is heard. The sound is close to that of a bumblebee but much deeper and stronger. Nearby, a tiny green bird is darting in an erratic manner from flower to flower. Stopping, backing up, moving side to side, the ruby-throated hummingbird finally stops and hovers near a petunia, before injecting his long tongue into the flower. In only a brief time, he laps up the nectar by using what amounts to a micro-pump tongue. He then retracts his tongue into a special groove, which wraps the tongue around his skull.

× Expand Matt Cuda During the evening six inches of new snow has fallen, and more continues to fall, creating a scene of intense beauty but presenting a hardship for the many bird species who inhabit the pine forests of North Carolina. Here, a blue jay hunkers down against a fallen branch, his mouth open in a display of force and defiance. Although a beautiful bird, the blue jay is known to drive off other birds that come near its food.

× Expand Matt Cuda In a low tree among the honeysuckle, bathed by dappled lighting, is a nest made of twigs, dry grasses and mud. Inside the nest is a brood of four little ones waiting for the mother robin to return with the nourishment they eagerly seek. The American robin is a signal of spring in the mountains.

