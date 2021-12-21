Photo Essay: Winter Wonderland

×

It’s Christmas Eve 2020 and that cold white powder began to fall from the sky, it helped to create this beautiful scene in the small town of Jasper, Georgia. From the photographer: “This was the first white Christmas the North Georgia Mountains had seen in 10 years. As I set up to capture the snowy cityscape, the snow and clouds gave way to this beautiful sunset. As you enter from the north end of the city you are given this view of the historic Woodbridge Inn and the bridge from which it gets its name. I really enjoy this location because it represents part of the vast history of this quaint little mountain town.”