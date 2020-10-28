Photo Essay: 25th Annual Calendars Celebrate Iconic Parks

Johnson City, Tennessee’s J. Scott Graham has been capturing the beauty of the Smokies and the Blue Ridge Parkway with 25 years of wall calendars.

A long-time friend of Blue Ridge Country magazine will celebrate an anniversary of sorts in 2021, and has been kind enough to allow us to present a sneak preview to our readers.

J. Scott Graham’s 2021 wall calendars featuring images of the Blue Ridge Parkway and Great Smoky Mountains National Park are now available, and we are pleased to present a few shots from each.

Graham, who lives in Johnson City, Tennessee, has a broad background of photography, but has made these two national parks his specialty, creating not only calendars but also many other niche products—mugs, coasters, postcards, books and more—based on the parks’ beauty.

We’ve long been particularly fond of Graham’s fall shots, including fall-themed Blue Ridge Country covers in 2002 and 2003.

Captions include the information on each shot from the calendars.

For more information or to purchase the calendars and other parks-related items: jscottgraham.com; 423-341-9463

