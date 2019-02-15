Photo Essay: Trains!

Our contributing photographers capture the drama and splendor of mountain excursions.

× Expand WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II The Dollywood Express steam locomotive #192 sits at the station before departing on a 2.5 mile journey through the popular amusement park in Tennessee.

× Expand WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II Two of West Virginia’s Cass Scenic Railroad State Park’s Shay steam locomotives sit by the water tower at sunset.

× Expand WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II The recently restored Norfolk & Western #611 rolls through Blue Ridge, Virginia, pulling an excursion sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Transportation.

× Expand Grady McKinley Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s 2-8-0 Consolidation steam locomotive leads the westbound Nantahala Gorge excursion along the banks of the Nantahala River near Wesser, North Carolina.

END OF PREVIEW

The excerpt above is a preview from our March/April 2019 issue. For the rest, subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription.