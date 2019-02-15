Photo Essay: Trains!

Our contributing photographers capture the drama and splendor of mountain excursions.
WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II
The Dollywood Express steam locomotive #192 sits at the station before departing on a 2.5 mile journey through the popular amusement park in Tennessee.
WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II
Two of West Virginia’s Cass Scenic Railroad State Park’s Shay steam locomotives sit by the water tower at sunset.
WALTER SCRIPTUNAS II
The recently restored Norfolk & Western #611 rolls through Blue Ridge, Virginia, pulling an excursion sponsored by the Virginia Museum of Transportation.
Grady McKinley
Great Smoky Mountain Railroad’s 2-8-0 Consolidation steam locomotive leads the westbound Nantahala Gorge excursion along the banks of the Nantahala River near Wesser, North Carolina.
