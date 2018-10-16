Photo Essay: Rhodies

Is there a more poignant splash of color in the mountain landscape than the bloom of rhododendron? Dana Foreman’s images suggest perhaps not. See more of her work at dana-foreman.pixels.com.

The Craggy Gardens Pinnacle Trail to the Blue Ridge Parkway overlook is below, with the June bloom of the Catawba Rhododendrons in the foreground.

Linville Gorge at Wiseman's View Overlook is flanked by Catawba rhododendron.

Craggy Gardens is a favorite place to walk amongst the thick growth of the Catawba rhododendron.

Azalea & Laurel tooThe Appalachian Trail treks across the balds of Roan Mountain, Tennessee, with flame azalea blooms as part of the beauty. Mountain laurel (inset) is often confused with Carolina rhododendron. The mountain laurel's flowers are smaller and more dainty, and the stamen of the flower is attached to the flower petal.

