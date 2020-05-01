Photo Essay: Critters, Creatures and Other Wild Things

×

Of this bear family, Bill Lea writes, “I was photographing a mother bear and her four cubs in Great Smoky Mountains National Park when another mother bear wandered into the area behind me. The mother with four cubs stood up on her hind feet to see what was happening in the distance, while her four cubs jumped on the side of the tree ready to climb to safety if their mom gave the cue. It is important to note that bears often stand on their hind feet to see off into the distance—this is not an attack position. The other mother bear veered off in another direction and all returned to normal.”