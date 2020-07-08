Photo Essay: Splash!

Our contributing photographers present the best of the region’s falls and lakes, rivers and swimming holes, and more!
Doug Van Sant photography
Flying high above a gorgeous sunset at Smith Mountain Lake.
Bill Lea
Eagle Falls is located along a trail in Cumberland Falls State Park near Whitley, Kentucky. The falls drops about 44 feet into a turquoise-blue pool of water. This mile-and-a-half walk is worth it.
Todd Bush
Shot from a helicopter, this Horseshoe section of the Watauga River is along Wilbur Lake, Tennessee. The Appalachian Trail traverses the over 6,000-acre Big Laurel Branch Wilderness along the ridge-top in this photo.
Connie Manchester
View of Blackwater Falls from the steps descending to the viewing platform; Blackwater Falls State Park, Tucker County, West Virginia.
Christian Murillo
Hurricane Falls plunges into the 1,000-foot-deep Tallulah Gorge in Northeast Georgia. Tallulah Gorge State Park has over 20 miles of hiking trails and is a great place to bring the family.
Dana Montgomery
Fontana Lake is the largest lake in Western North Carolina, and is surrounded by the Great Smoky Mountains.
Nicholas Moore
Elakala Falls in Black Water Falls State Park, West Virginia, captured on a warm summer day.
Sallie Woodring
Linville Falls in North Carolina was huge after several days of heavy rain in October 2019. It is one of the most popular locations along the Blue Ridge Parkway.