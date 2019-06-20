Photo Essay: Fabulous Falls

Joshua Moore
This is the second of four waterfalls known as “Blue Hole Falls” in the Cherokee National Forest near Elizabethton, Tennessee. Only this one and the third are readily accessible.
Christian Murillo
Bird Rock Falls, near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, is one of the most compelling falls in Western North Carolina, with an old mill beside it, telling a story of local history and present beauty.
Brent McGuirt
A beautiful pink sunset is reflected in the flowing lines of water at Sandstone Falls that have the sculpted the New River Gorge for millions of years.
Brent McGuirt
The sun peeks at the cascading falls of Dark Hollow in Shenandoah National Park, Virginia.
