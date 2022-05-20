Photo Essay: Blue Ridge Parkway

The views along, from and upon the 469-mile scenic roadway on the spine of the Virginia and North Carolina Blue Ridge are spectacular in every season.
Russell Carlson
Location is Grandfather Mountain in Linville, North Carolina, two miles south of the Blue Ridge Parkway at MP 305. From the photographer: “This image was taken in early June at the top of Grandfather Mountain during a photography conference. Two other excited photographers were also capturing the sunset."
Dana Foreman
This photo was captured at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 355.4 at the Mt. Mitchell State Park Restaurant with a magnificent view of the Black Mountains. From the photographer: “This image was taken on the evening of a summer solstice. A summer storm began to form and roll towards the Blue Ridge Parkway. As the wind picked up and the lightning began to flash, no one was left on the patio except me. I decided to run to my car to avoid the ominous weather myself. I glanced back observing the rocking chairs slowly rocking in the wind. I then snapped one more picture before heading to safety. This haunting image still captivates me today."
Dawnfire Photography
The sun sets over the high-altitude stretches of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Richland Balsam Overlook, North Carolina, Milepost 431.5
Blaine Owens
Looking Glass Rock is visible from several points along the North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway (Looking Glass Rock Overlook is at Milepost 417). From the photographer: “As I approached Looking Glass Rock, the stormy cloud was way to the left of the rock face. I gathered my photo gear from the car and began setting up my tripod and camera. After about 10 minutes, the storm cloud reached just the right spot and I took my shot.”
Dawnfire Photography
The moon rises over the lights of Arden, North Carolina, as seen from the Buck Springs Tunnel, at North Carolina Milepost 407.3. At certain times of the year, both the moonrise and sunrise can be viewed from within this tunnel.
J. Scott Graham
An explosion of water lilies bloom each summer at Bass Lake in Moses H. Cone Memorial Park, located near milepost 294 in Blowing Rock, North Carolina.
Nicholas Moore
It’s a moody summer evening looking down on Abbott Lake at Milepost 86 as the lake sits in the shadows of a sea of ridges.
Joshua Moore
Mabry Mill is a popular attraction along the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd County, Virginia, at Milepost 176. Quiet walking trails, a blacksmith shop and a sawmill are also at this location. The scenic beauty draws people from all over the globe.
Jack Looney
This sneak-peek ahead to the parkway’s most colorful season was taken near Milepost 9 in Virginia. From the photographer: “This was one of my (drone) test shots while my engagement-session photo subjects were getting their dogs out of the car and climbing some rocks to get in position.”
Roger Canada
Spring foliage from Cowee Mountains Overlook at Mile Post 430.7 in North Carolina. This image was taken one evening in late May when spring was still starting up at the high elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. From the photographer: “I waited until the light created backlit early foliage and just began to touch the foreground ridges for separation from the distant ridges and to help create a 3D effect. It was a beautiful evening with low wind and cool temperatures and the sarvis tree blooms were peaking.”
