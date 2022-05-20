Photo Essay: Blue Ridge Parkway

×

This photo was captured at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 355.4 at the Mt. Mitchell State Park Restaurant with a magnificent view of the Black Mountains. From the photographer: “This image was taken on the evening of a summer solstice. A summer storm began to form and roll towards the Blue Ridge Parkway. As the wind picked up and the lightning began to flash, no one was left on the patio except me. I decided to run to my car to avoid the ominous weather myself. I glanced back observing the rocking chairs slowly rocking in the wind. I then snapped one more picture before heading to safety. This haunting image still captivates me today."