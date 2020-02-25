Photo Essay: Every A.T. Shelter - Full Details and Pretty Photos

Madison, North Carolina’s Sarah Jones Decker documented them all in her new book. Here are a few of her photos of shelters in the Southern Appalachians.

Our first reaction to Sarah Jones Decker’s new book, “The Appalachian Trail: Backcountry Shelters, Lean-tos, and Huts,” was something like, huh, where’s that been all these years?

It is indeed the first such documentation of the shelters, and was carried out in cooperation with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.

Decker, a photographer, professor and farmer, lives in the North Carolina mountains with her husband, Morgan, and daughter, Josephine, who, as a baby, accompanied her mom on some 350 miles of the trail.

Captions for the photos are excerpts of the descriptions in the book.

For more information or to purchase the book: sarahjonesdecker.com

The story above appears in our March/April, 2020 issue. For more subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription. Thank you for your support!