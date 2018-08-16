Blue Ridge Parkway: A Loving Lament

Elizabeth Hunter, who began contributing to this magazine with its first issue and served as its award-winning columnist until her retirement at the end of 2014, also wrote dozens of articles, with care, awe and love, about many facets of the Blue Ridge Parkway. And while she still visits frequently in her own life, we consider ourselves lucky to have convinced her to make another foray on behalf of the magazine.

× Expand Pat & Chuck Blackley This view, looking south from Bluff Mountain, is of the North Carolina section of the Blue Ridge Parkway near Alligator Rocks.

Mid-June, mid-week, onto the Blue Ridge Parkway at 8:45 a.m., from its intersection with U.S. 421 near Boone, North Carolina, headed north. My plan: to travel the 100 or so miles between two bridges I wrote articles about for this magazine, whose construction was necessitated by the four-laning of U.S. highways in North Carolina and Virginia. The Blue Ridge Parkway’s stone bridges are one of the iconic features that distinguish travel along its 469 miles from your ordinary driving experience. These bridges, though recent, retained the stone facing. The trip would also take me past miles of split rail fencing, distinctive stone guardwalls, and places of particular historical and cultural significance.

It wasn’t, by any means, a return after a long absence to the most visited national park in the system. I live within a half hour of the parkway, and take it whenever time allows me, on trips to Asheville or Boone, and, several times a year, to visit friends who live near Rockfish Gap at its northern terminus, in Virginia. Occasionally I make a long day trip in the other direction, to its end near Cherokee, to enjoy its most spectacular scenery. But on this particular June day I wanted to think about the parkway in the concentrated way I had during the years I was writing about it for books, newspapers and for this magazine.

A week or so before my sojourn I lunched with Gary Johnson, its chief planner and landscape architect before he retired in 2011. During the years I was writing about the parkway, he was my go-to parkway contact. He had led me to rich sources in parkway archives of information about landscape architect Stan Abbott, hired at age 25, a few years out of Cornell University, to oversee the parkway’s creation.

During the winter of 1934, Abbott, who became the parkway’s first superintendent, had “lone-wolfed it” from Washington, D.C. down toward the Smokies in a Dodge pickup to get to know the mountains. About second superintendent Sam Weems, whose first parkway job was acquiring land for the parkway’s large recreation areas. Weems had prided himself on using persuasion rather than condemnation to turn reluctant sellers to willing ones, an approach that required a lot of front-porch sitting and making nice with resident canines wanting their ears stroked (and once, with a pet billygoat). About Ed and Lizzie Mabry, whose roadside mill, with its slowly-turning waterwheel, is probably the parkway’s most-photographed building. About “Farmer Bob” (aka “Muley Bob”) Doughton of Sparta, whose legislative skill secured passage of thrice-defeated legislation that put parkway maintenance permanently within U.S. Department of the Interior jurisdiction.

I learned all I know about parkway design from Gary Johnson, had absorbed from him the importance of maintaining the integrity of its “historic fabric.” I knew he’d done some consulting work for the parkway since retiring. Looking back, did the battles he’d fought on behalf of parkway design still seem worth it? Absolutely. Was funding still a problem?

He rolled his eyes. “We all love our national parks,” he said. “We just don’t want to pay for them.”

I took my parkway trip a week after that conversation. Whenever I was writing about the parkway in the past, I’d kept the radio off, to attune myself to the parkway’s own music. The road itself is superbly engineered so that, despite its curves and ups and downs, by adhering to its 45 mph maximum speed limit, you fall easily into its rhythm, with minimal braking and accelerating. No doubt that’s partly why motorcyclists (and my Prius) love it.

I’d chosen a sunny day. With no white lines along road edges, a design feature that fosters the illusion that the road is part of the natural scene, it can be a nightmare in foggy weather. I soon realized I’d just missed the mountain laurel bloom, and was a little too early for the Rosebay rhododendron. The spring wildflower flush was long gone. Only a stray sunbeam that highlighted the distinctive architecture of Joe-pye weed not yet in bloom hinted at the bloom season to come, when goldenrod and aster, wild sunflowers and ironweed drench parkway verges in yellow and every shade of purple.

The parkway’s green curtain, overarched by leafy foliage, was pulled back at overlooks to reveal an agricultural patchwork beyond the downslope treetops, and a blur of blue ridges on the horizon. The overlooks were designed by Ed Abbuehl, one of Stan Abbott’s college professors, who had lost his job in the Depression, and was hired by his former student. A secretary who worked for them remembered the felicitousness of their working relationship. Abbott was a dreamer, Abbuehl a realist. “Can’t be done, Stan,” she heard Abbuehl say more than once, as Abbott spun visions of lakes and golf courses for recreation areas, the “beads on a string” that would provide visitors with the desired “ride awhile, stop awhile” parkway experience. After a pause: “Okay, Ed, we’ll do it your way.” . . .

. . . END OF PREVIEW

