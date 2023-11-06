Murals, Barn Art & More: A Photo Essay

Color in the countryside, color in the town—our contributing photographers capture the artists' works.
Nawras Baban
The Maple Leaf Barn is located at the Seven Islands State Birding Park in Kodak, Tennessee, east of Knoxville along the French Broad River. The park was created for birdwatching and it has a beautiful wildlife refuge and several hiking trails with views of the Great Smoky Mountains. Other activities at the park include kayaking, canoeing, biking and fishing. From the photographer: “The barn was originally built and owned by the Creswell Family who lived on the property. They operated a small farm and sand-dredging operation on the river. The quilt pattern would have been added later when the park was established.”
Neil Jacobs
The Logan Brothers Mural painted on the side of the Classic Cleaning and More store at 202 Haywood in West Asheville, North Carolina. The mural, which represents the original businesses at that location, was commissioned by the owners in 2019. It was painted by muralist Scott Allred of Brushcan Custom Murals and Hand Painted signs.From the artist, Scott Allred: “That mural has been referred to as the 202 Haywood Mural and the Sepia Tone Mural, but I like to call it “The mural of the building on the building” because that’s literally what it is. It combines two eras. Logan Bros Hauling had a fleet of trucks in the ‘20s and ‘30s, hauling coal and other heavy things. Then in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, Allied Tire moved in and opened a service station. I painted the mural in June of 2019.”
Blaine Owens
This barn was painted by Rebecca Coleman, and she often used it as her studio. The barn is located at the intersection of Slick Rock Road and Hwy. 64 near Bat Cave, North Carolina. The size of the barn is 3,000 square feet. From the photographer: “A popular and cheery roadside attraction on Hwy. 64, greeting both cyclists and motorists along the way to Bat Cave.”
Joshua Moore
The Fathers and Sons mural was painted by NDA, a public and gallery artist based from Philadelphia, along the main strip of Strasburg, Virginia, in 2016. From the photographer: “The bottom portion of the painting is of a man whose photo he found from town and the top part of the painting is of that mans’ son, who he tracked down through various phone calls. The man on the bottom is father, and the top portion of the painting is actually the son, who had aged.”
Jay Huron
This mural in Strong Alley, Knoxville, Tennessee, was restored and freshened by Megan Lingerfelt. It was originally painted by Colton Valentine in 2019 (next slide), but he was unable to finish it due to rain and having to go back to San Antonio, Texas, but wanted to reach some level of completion. From the photographer: “The mural was vandalized and in 2020 Megan went to work. The current version is all Megan except the inspiration. Colton works with spray paints and Megan with brushes and paints.”
Jay Huron
Sallie Woodring
These beautiful squares are located on Stamey Branch Road near the corner of 194S, Altamont, North Carolina. Both are on old barns belonging to the Wiseman family. Carter Wiseman had the square created. The artist for both is Heidi Fisher. From the photographer: “The one on the left is called Spizorinktum—a word coined by Wiseman’s grandmother, referring to having lots of energy—and the one of the right is called Wiseman’s Windmill.”
Joshua Moore
Tom Acosta painted this mural along the side of the historic Ritz Theatre in Hinton, West Virginia, showcasing its history as a railroad town along the New River.
Blaine Owens
Love and romance is featured on this double wedding ring quilt barn found along the backroads of Avery County, North Carolina. Artist not known.
