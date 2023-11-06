Murals, Barn Art & More: A Photo Essay

Color in the countryside, color in the town—our contributing photographers capture the artists' works.

×

1 of 2

Dolly-20220315-042.jpg

Jay Huron

This mural in Strong Alley, Knoxville, Tennessee, was restored and freshened by Megan Lingerfelt. It was originally painted by Colton Valentine in 2019 (next slide), but he was unable to finish it due to rain and having to go back to San Antonio, Texas, but wanted to reach some level of completion. From the photographer: “The mural was vandalized and in 2020 Megan went to work. The current version is all Megan except the inspiration. Colton works with spray paints and Megan with brushes and paints.”

×

2 of 2

Colton_Valentine_Original.jpg

Jay Huron

The story above first appeared in our November / December 2023 issue. For more like it subscribe today or log in with your active BRC+ Membership. Thank you for your support!