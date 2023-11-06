Murals, Barn Art & More: A Photo Essay

×

The Logan Brothers Mural painted on the side of the Classic Cleaning and More store at 202 Haywood in West Asheville, North Carolina. The mural, which represents the original businesses at that location, was commissioned by the owners in 2019. It was painted by muralist Scott Allred of Brushcan Custom Murals and Hand Painted signs.From the artist, Scott Allred: “That mural has been referred to as the 202 Haywood Mural and the Sepia Tone Mural, but I like to call it “The mural of the building on the building” because that’s literally what it is. It combines two eras. Logan Bros Hauling had a fleet of trucks in the ‘20s and ‘30s, hauling coal and other heavy things. Then in the late ‘40s and early ‘50s, Allied Tire moved in and opened a service station. I painted the mural in June of 2019.”