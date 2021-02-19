Photo Essay: The Cold Science of Mountain Winter

×

Winter on Roan Mountain can be brutal, with temperatures that can drop well below zero, and winds can be dangerous. Once the temperature drops below 32 degrees, the slow drips that trickle down the mountain start to form icicles as seen in this image. The cold also freezes the moisture in the air, forming hoarfrost, a deposit of ice crystals left on objects exposed to the free air, such as grass blades, tree branches, or leaves.