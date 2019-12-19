Mountain Curios 2020

×
Wait, a face carved in stone at the New River Gorge? Tweetsie Railroad had three lives? And West Virginia’s Cheat Mountain four? Get details about these riddles and more in our annual collection of the strange but true.
- The Heavy-duty Science Curio: New Eye For The Blue Ridge Escarpment
- West Virginia 4,800-footer: The Four Lives of Cheat Mountain
- ‘Books of the Earth’ - Virginia’s Soapstone Legacy
- The Vagabond Tweetsie No. 12
- ‘Mona Lisa of the Mountains?’ The Stone Face of the New River Gorge
