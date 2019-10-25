Hand Made in the Mountains: Kathay Pegram

Kathay Pegram - Quilter (Cleveland, Tennessee)

The bedcover we know as a quilt is much more than the sum of its parts. In the Southern mountains, and across the globe, quilters hold a sacred place as documentarians of culture. And, their creations continue to wrap us in warmth and perhaps even comfort those in need.

Angela Minor Kathay Pegram, president of the Cleveland, Tennessee, Cherokee Blossom Quilt Guild shows an official Quilts of Valor tag on a current project.

This preservation of heritage is the mission of the Cherokee Blossom Quilt Guild, their members, and the current president, Kathay Pegram.

“We promote education, appreciation, history, and tricks of the trade,” says Pegram. “Around the 1920s, every student had to make a nine patch quilt as part of their math education in Tennessee.”

Then interest waned and resurfaced in 1976 for the Bicentennial. Another member shares that her aunt made polyester quilts during that time out of their old clothes. Also, new and improved tools appeared, including the rotary cutter, mat, and quilting ruler, which improved the whole experience. “Some of us wouldn’t be in this if we still had to cut all those squares by hand with scissors,” Pegram quips.

Formed in 1984, this Cleveland, Tennessee, guild is the second oldest in the state. “In our community of quilters you find camaraderie, communication, and culture. We have our own language, tools, an appreciation for what each other does, and a like-mindedness that brings us together and makes friendships.” The group meets every week for a variety of learning classes, speakers, work sessions, and business meetings.

And, the impact of these women doesn’t stay within the meeting room. The guild participates in regional quilt shows; supports local non-profits with presentations onsite and during fundraising events; works with a local university in a student service hours program; provides children whose families are in emergency shelters with their own pillowcases; and makes bags for children at the cancer center. “These (happy, colorful bags) fit over the hanging chemo-filled bags to help the kids feel less afraid,” says Pegram.

“This is also our third year with the Quilts of Valor program,” she continues. “In recognition for the service and sacrifice of our veterans and service members, we make and present them with quilts. It starts by nominating someone via their website, then the Foundation gets in touch with local guilds who take it from there. We’re trying to get the older individuals first, especially our Vietnam veterans and older. One of our recipients said he didn’t have any family left, so he nominated himself. Folks are encouraged to do this since we were able to give him a nice event [for the presentation]. There was not a dry eye in the house.”

According to the members, there are many skills that come into play in designing and making a quilt. There are five main parts: the top (face), batting (stuffing), backing (material on the underside), binding (around the edge), and the actual quilting (stitching that connects the layers). Quilters have favorites. “If people don’t necessarily want to join a guild, they can still help with individual projects like the Quilts of Valor,” Pegram says. “I’m a topper, where others of our 20-member guild really enjoy the quilting part. Each person brings something unique to a project. Artists have a real talent for color. Engineers are very technical. We need mathematics for precise measurements. And I follow directions!”

Then, Pegram shares their latest outreach in the local community. “I had this idea to teach men at the halfway house how to quilt. Well, you can imagine the eye-rolling as I went through all the channels to get permission,” Pegram shares. After securing skeptical approval, she showed up the first night with a Quilt of Valor quilt.

“I taught high school for 30 years. I’ve seen it all, so let’s get started,” she told the group. “Somebody here likes art,” she began. And the resident with many visible tattoos raised his hand. “Somebody else likes math.” Another resident with carefully groomed hair and clothes raised his hand. So she got out some quilt pieces and started putting together geometric shapes. One man came slowly forward and quietly moved around the pieces into a new pattern. Pegram smiles and states, “The halfway house quilting program started this fall.”

Looking ahead: Cleveland, Tennessee, just “turned the dirt” on a new Veterans’ Home this past summer. The Cherokee Blossom Quilt Guild didn’t miss a stitch! “We have about two years to make between 50 and 108 quilts, which will be on the veterans’ beds when they arrive,” concludes Pegram.

Cherokee Blossom Quilt Guild – cherokeeblossomquilters.weebly.com

Quilts of Valor – qovf.org

Starter Kit/Insider Tips from Kathay Pegram

Join a quilting guild.

Visit a brick and mortar quilt shop – touch the fabric, talk to the owner, get a pack of precut pieces.

Watch YouTube videos for skills tips and browse on Pinterest for ideas.

Look through books and magazines for patterns.

Take an online class for beginners.

Three must-have tools: rotary cutter, cutting mat, quilting ruler.

Older quilts with different stitching in various sections could indicate a large group quilt. “Getting together and working on one quilt is a traditional activity that is quickly disappearing.”

Nominate a veteran or current service member in your hometown for Quilts of Valor recognition.

