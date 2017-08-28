Great Themed Drives in 7 States

The story below is an excerpt from our September/October 2017 issue. For the rest of this story and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

Pick your passion—quilts or cheese, music or history, moonshine or gold, plus a few more—and the region has a driving route to steep you in it.

North Carolina

WNC Quilt Trail

Distance: 300 miles

The WNC Quilt Trail uses colorful arts and crafts to tell the story of local history and heritage. The trail consists of about 300 painted quilt blocks—most mounted on barns and buildings—contained within six contiguous counties, with the highest concentration in Yancey and Mitchell counties. Each quilt block is connected, by its pattern name, to the place where it hangs, serving as both a community tribute and mirror, reflecting the area’s way of life. Moreover, the quilt blocks help enrich WNC towns and cities by attracting visitors and providing a glimpse into why this is such a special part of the Blue Ridge.

Key feature: One of a Kind Art Gallery in Micaville has driving maps of the WNC Quilt Trail, a gift shop, and onsite tour guides who can tell the stories behind the blocks. Also, be sure to check out the gallery’s growing collection of works from more than 150 local artists.

Not to miss along the way: While in Yancey County, visit the 6,684-foot Mt. Mitchell, the highest peak east of Mississippi. The state park has a mile-high picnic area and easily accessible observation deck.

A great town: The nonprofit that operates the WNC Quilt Trail is in the charming town of Burnsville, located about 35 miles northeast of Asheville. Here you’ll find a number of charming shops and restaurants, including Bubba’s Good Eats, which has everything from steaks and seafood to slow-smoked BBQ.

Details: quilttrailswnc.org

WNC Cheese Trail

Distance: 229 miles.

The WNC Cheese Trail highlights 15 cheesemakers, from Robbinsville to Jefferson. These cheesemakers are connected via scenic mountain roads and byways, making for an ideal afternoon or weekend drive. The trail enables you to connect directly with the cheesemakers and, in many cases, tour the facilities and buy straight from the producers.

Key feature: The annual Carolina Mountain Cheese Fest is typically in April and features family-friendly games, vendors, demonstrations, and education workshops where you can learn about the art of cheesemaking.

Not to miss along the way: While visiting Linville Falls Winery in Newland, explore nearby Linville Falls, just off the Blue Ridge Parkway. These beautiful, three-tiered falls are accessible via an easy 1.6-mile, round-trip walking trail.

A great town: Many of the cheesemakers on the trail are clustered around the town of Black Mountain, which offers spectacular views and a historic downtown with a variety of shops. A great place to eat is The Trailhead, where you can find everything from casual fare to elegant seafood dishes, along with handcrafted brews.

Details: wnccheesetrail.org

Virginia

The Crooked Road

Distance: 300 miles

The Crooked Road is Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail, a driving route through the Appalachian Mountains from the Blue Ridge to the Coalfields region, following U.S. 58. The scenic trail winds through southwest Virginia, including 19 counties, four cities, and 54 towns.

Key feature: Among the heritage music venues that Crooked Road connects, don’t miss the Blue Ridge Music Center in Galax. This multi-faceted venue includes an outdoor amphitheater, an indoor interpretive center/theater, as well as interactive exhibitions highlighting the historical significance of the region’s music.

Not to miss along the way: Mabry Mill in Meadows of Dan is a lovingly restored gristmill/sawmill/woodworking shop and blacksmith shop that hosts basket weaving, spinning and weaving demonstrations.

A great town: Known as the “Birthplace of Country Music,” Bristol is a great destination to learn about the history of the region and its role in the creation of a celebrated music genre.

Details: virginia.org/thecrookedroad.org

