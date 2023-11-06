Great Recipes for the Holidays and Beyond

How to create a nice little set of recipes for the holidays and beyond? Simple! Turn to the readers of this magazine with a request for some of their favorites. Our thanks to all who submitted and especially for the providers of the six we have room for here.

Nikki Norman’s Original Red & White Velvet Cake

From recipe provider Nikki Norman: I designed this variation on traditional red velvet cake to bring an extra sprinkle of Christmas joy to holiday gatherings. This cake melts in your mouth with perfect holiday flavor that’s enjoyed by all ages.

Red Layers:

1 oz bottle red food coloring

2 tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup shortening

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 eggs

2 1/4 c cake flour

1 tsp sea salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp white vinegar

White Layers:

Nikki Norman

1/2 cups shortening

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

2 egg whites

2 1/4 cups cake flour

1 tsp sea salt

1 cup whole buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp baking soda

1 tbsp white vinegar

Glaze:

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup warm water

1 tbsp brandy (optional)

Frosting:

2 (8-oz) pkgs cream cheese, softened

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/2 tsp almond extract

1/2 tsp sea salt

1 qt heavy whipping cream

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 4 (9-in) round cake pans with non-stick baking spray. Set aside. (Note: Don’t try to use smaller size cake pans. You’ll have too much batter.)

Red Layers:

Combine red food coloring and cocoa powder in small bowl. Set aside.

In a mixing bowl combine shortening and sugar on medium speed 1 minute. Add eggs one at a time, beating after each addition. Add cocoa mixture, beating until mixed. Add flour, salt, buttermilk and vanilla. Beat 1 minute on medium until mixed throughout. Add baking soda and beat until mixed, then add vinegar and beat until mixed. Divide batter between 2 cake pans.

Bake in preheated 350-degree oven for 28-30 minutes, or until layers test done. Remove from oven and cool 10 minutes on wire rack. Remove layers from pans. Using a knife, level tops to flatten and obtain a smooth flat surface. Crumble removed top(s) and keep “red velvet crumbs” for garnishment.

White Layers:

In a mixing bowl combine shortening and sugar on medium speed 1 minute. Add egg whites beating on medium until mixed throughout. Add flour, salt, buttermilk and vanilla. Beat 1 minute on medium until mixed throughout. Add baking soda and beat until mixed, then vinegar and beat until. Divide batter between 2 cake pans.

Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 28-30 minutes, or until layers test done. Let cool 10 minutes on wire rack. Remove layers from pans. Using a knife, level tops to flatten, to obtain smooth flat surface. (Note: Red and white layers can be baked at the same time on multiple/centered oven racks.)

Glaze:

Combine sugar, warm water and brandy (optional) in a small bowl and stir to dissolve sugar. Brush cake layers evenly with glaze.

Frosting:

In a mixing bowl combine cream cheese, sugar, vanilla extract, almond extract and salt. Beat on medium speed until smooth. Slowly add whipping cream while beating on medium speed and continue beating until stiff peaks form—about 1 minute.

To Assemble:

On a cake plate place a white layer. Frost top. Top with red layer. Frost top. Repeat. Frost sides and cake top with remaining frosting. Using reserved red velvet “crumbs” (from leveling layers), decoratively sprinkle on cake.

Marcia Brashear

Potato Pancakes or Latkes

From recipe provider Marcia Brashier: This is an old Jewish recipe passed down to my stepfather, Len Gardner, by his grandmother to his mother to him and now to me.

2 large potatoes, peeled and quartered

1 small to medium onion, peeled and quartered

2 large eggs

2 to 4 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

¼ cup all-purpose flour

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

Cooking oil

Shred potatoes and onion using a food processor or hand grater. Press potatoes and onion lightly in a dish towel to remove excess liquid. Whisk or process eggs, milk and melted butter together. Add flour, salt and pepper, and mix well.

Fold mixture into the potatoes and onions in a medium-size bowl. Heat several tablespoons of oil in a heavy skillet. Scoop mixture (using ¼ cup batter for each) into a heated oil. Press to make 4-inch diameter pancakes. Brown each side. Makes 8 to 10.

Serve with sour cream or applesauce.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

Jude Wood

From recipe provider Jude Wood: I’ve had the recipe for years and usually make it for Thanksgiving or Christmas. I was going through some of my mother Alma’s recipes after she passed several years ago and found it then.

1 cup (2 sticks) butter, softened

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

2 tsp baking power

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 cups packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 can (15 oz.) pumpkin puree

1/2 cup sour cream (at room temperature)

1 tsp vanilla extract

3/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans

Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a bundt cake pan with cooking spray. Whisk together flour, pie spice, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl.

In a large bowl, beat butter and brown sugar on medium speed with an electric mixer until light and fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated after each addition. Beat in pumpkin puree, sour cream and vanilla. Reduce mixer speed to low and slowly add flour, mixing just until incorporated. Fold in nuts. Transfer batter to prepared pan.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean—50 to 55 minutes. Cool in pan for 20 minutes, then invert onto wire rack to cool completely. Transfer cake to serving platter and frost with desired frosting.

Marilyn Lee

Peanut Butter Pie

From recipe provider Marilyn Lee: My Granny Gragg from Caldwell County, North Carolina, created this pie for us at her mountain homeplace in the little town of Globe, about 8 miles from Blowing Rock.

1 1/2 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup granulated sugar

8 oz cream cheese (softened)

1 cup crunchy or smooth peanut butter

1 cup (4X grain size recommended) confectioner's sugar

1 graham cracker crust (plain, chocolate or walnut)

Whip cream with 1/4 cup sugar.

Mix all other ingredients until smooth and fold in whipped cream until well blended.

Pour mixture into a graham cracker crust and chill for several hours before serving.

In making homemade whipping cream, you can add gelatin to whipping mixture after you use a Ninja Food Processor or mixer to whip up cream and 4X.

Sheila Talley

Madeline Muffins

From recipe provider Sheila Talley: This recipe was shared with me by a good friend in Frankfort, Kentucky. I have been making these for 39 years. They are delicious and I consistently receive compliments about how good they are. They make a lovely presentation.

2 sticks melted butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

dash of salt

1 tsp fresh lemon juice

1 cup all purpose flour

pecan halves

Melt butter. Allow to cool briefly. Add sugar and cream well. Add eggs one at a time beating well after each. (But do not overbeat.) Add salt and lemon juice and then blend in flour. Spray miniature muffin pans with preferred cooking spray. Fill muffin pans half full. Add a pecan half on top. Bake in preheated 325 degree oven until lightly brown—about 20 minutes. Allow to cool approximately 10 minutes before removing from pans. May sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar if desired.

Janette Spencer and Patty Willett

Chocolate Chip Banana & Nut Bread

Recipe provided by Marlene Romano.

3 cups flour

1 tsp baking soda

3 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

3 eggs, beaten

1 cup oil

2 cups bananas, mashed

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup chocolate chips

2 cups sugar

2 tsp vanilla

Walnuts and chocolate chips optional.

Stir together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, baking powder and salt in separate bowl and set aside. Beat eggs, with oil, sugar and vanilla.

Beat thoroughly. Add mashed bananas. Stir in all but 1/2 cup of the flour mixture. Add 1/2 cup of flour to nuts and or chocolate chips.

Stir to coat. Stir into mixture and blend well. Pour into two 9x5 pans and bake at 325 degrees for 50-60 mins. Enjoy!

