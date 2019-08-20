Fall Fun on the Farm in 7 States

Build your autumn-leaves excursions around agri-visits this year. You might meet up with Hammy Wynette and Reba Bacontire.

Slip on your boots and your favorite jeans. And come along for “Fall on the Farm,” where you can pick paw paws, drink moonshine, savor corn-on-the-cob, pet a goat, ride a horse, love a llama and get nose-to-snout with the likes of Porkner Wagoner and Dolly Porkton, all amid the beautiful autumn leaves of the Southern Appalachians.

