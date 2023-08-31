Fall Beauty in the Mountains: A Photo Essay

×

Just before the beginning of Old 105, the Linville Gorge Information Cabin sits tucked back into a beautiful wooded area and gives visitors a great first impression of the Linville Gorge. Volunteers staff the cabin throughout the summer, giving information to tourists unfamiliar with the area. Several "social" trails in the northern part of the gorge begin near here, along with one of the two "official" trailheads for the famous Linville Falls.