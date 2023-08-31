Fall Beauty in the Mountains: A Photo Essay

Our contributing photographers provide the views.
J. Scott Graham
Flowing north through Tremont for six miles, the Little River’s Middle Prong is formed by the confluence of Lynn Camp Prong and Thunderhead Prong, and offers scenic solitude along its colorful shores. From the photographer: “Great Smoky Mountains is America’s most visited national park, and escaping the crowds to enjoy the park’s natural beauty can be a challenge. With proper timing, however, seclusion does exist.”
Sam Wilds
Location: Blue Ridge Parkway south of Tye River Gap in Virginia. From the photographer: “The beauty of the location surprised me. There were no trails nearby. The photo opportunity demanded that I sacrifice my warm feet to the chill of the running stream. My boots were not tall enough to keep the water out—a small price to pay to capture the elegance that the stream and its surroundings freely provided.”
Robert Stephens
This bird's eye autumn view is of Maggie Valley, North Carolina, as seen from the tower at Soco Crafts on US Highway 19. Billed as "the most photographed view in the Smokies," the tower boasts stunning views of the Great Smoky Mountains and the valley below.
Blaine Owens
Campbell’s Covered Bridge, located in upper Greenville County of South Carolina, was constructed between the years 1909 and 1911. Today it remains as a popular destination for both residents and visitors.
Jay Huron
This aerial view is of the man-made, 44-acre lake at Bays Mountain Park which was originally used as the water source for Kingsport, Tennessee.
Robb Helfrick
Amicalola Falls, Amicalola Falls State Park, Northern Georgia near Dawsonville. From the photographer: “On a foggy autumn day I ventured to the top of Amicalola Falls as the mist came and went. October colors were saturated by a gentle rain. The State Park not only showcases this imposing 729-foot waterfall—the third tallest cascading waterfall east of the Mississippi—and is the jumping off point for Appalachian Trail thru-hikers (an access trail from the park leads to Springer Mountain, the beginning of the trail for hikers traveling north).”
Cathy Anderson
Just before the beginning of Old 105, the Linville Gorge Information Cabin sits tucked back into a beautiful wooded area and gives visitors a great first impression of the Linville Gorge. Volunteers staff the cabin throughout the summer, giving information to tourists unfamiliar with the area. Several "social" trails in the northern part of the gorge begin near here, along with one of the two "official" trailheads for the famous Linville Falls.
