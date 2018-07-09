A Town Comes to Peace: The Elephant in the Train Yard

The story below is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the complete article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!

In September 1916, the eastern Tennessee town of Erwin earned a notoriety that would shadow it for a century, when a five-ton elephant was lynched in the railyard, suspended from a railroad derrick before a crowd hungry for her blood.

× Expand Main Street Erwin comes alive for the Great Outdoors Festival, even in the rain.

Today, Erwin has a new elephant story to tell, rich with redemption, creativity, and momentum.

Twenty-odd years ago, I went to eastern Tennessee to puzzle through the story of Murderous Mary, the five-ton Sparks circus elephant who killed her novice trainer in Kingsport one day and died by hanging in Erwin’s railyard the next. I spent time in the Archives of Appalachia at East Tennessee State University reading oral histories from those who witnessed the hanging or heard the stories told in the aftermath.

In the story I wrote for Blue Ridge Country, I shared the convictions of Ruth Piper, who believed then that her town had suffered long enough. Back then, she was a lone voice in Erwin: “Kingsport, the railroad, and Mr. Sparks are to blame for what happened to Mary—not Erwin. People feel so guilty about it—we’ve got to release it. It is a sad, sad thing that happened, but we have to let it go.”

It took a while, but today, Ruth Piper’s words are echoed by many. Erwin, Tennessee is tired of being known as the town that hung an elephant.

What I found when I returned to Erwin was a town determined to make amends for its elephant crime, and in the process, reinvent itself socially and economically.

First things first. Here’s what happened in mid-September, 1916.

The Sparks World Famous Shows was traveling the rails through eastern Tennessee when they picked up a new elephant handler. Walter “Red” Eldridge was a drifter, a dreamer, and a daredevil—the day after he was hired, he rode massive Mary (“The Largest Living Animal On Earth”) through the streets of Kingsport.

When Mary stopped to enjoy some discarded watermelon rinds, Red hit the side of her head with his elephant stick. You can guess the rest: Mary lifted him in her trunk and tossed Red onto the street, then put her foot on his head and “squashed it like a ripe melon,” as Charles Price put it in his 1992 book, “The Day They Hung the Elephant.”

(Speculation later was that Eldridge had hit an infected tooth, causing Mary’s violent response. But since that report came from an alleged autopsy conducted by a veterinarian deep in Mary’s grave several days after her hanging, one can only wonder.)

Circus owner Charlie Sparks didn’t want to kill Mary…she was valued at $8,000 and was a major draw. But Johnson City and Rogersville, scheduled to host the circus later in the week, had banned Mary from their towns, and public opinion was turning fast. Word was that a vigilante group from Kingsport was coming armed with a relic Civil War cannon to kill Mary if Charlie Sparks wouldn’t do it himself.

So the next day, in Erwin, Mary the Elephant was hung from a 100-ton Clinchfield Railroad crane car before an audience of, they say, three thousand. And then she was buried in a massive, hand-dug grave somewhere in the railyard, unmarked to this day.

× Expand Elephants from the Elephant Revival Herd.

I meet Jamie Rice in her Town Hall office. She’s the president of RISE Erwin, and she has her hands full: tomorrow is the Great Outdoors Festival, and they’re expecting thousands.

RISE Erwin was born a few years back, when CSX left town and the railyard fell silent. “Four hundred jobs, gone. The town was in mourning,” Rice says. “We had to ask ourselves, ‘who are we?’ We weren’t a railroad town any longer, and we were tired of having the stigma as the town that hung the elephant. We knew we had to create a new identity for ourselves.”

The hundredth anniversary of Mary’s hanging was looming, and the members of RISE Erwin came up with a creative idea. Reaching out to the Elephant Sanctuary in Hohenwald, Tennessee—one of only two certified sanctuaries in America—they offered to do a fundraiser for the sanctuary by auctioning off public-art elephant statues. The Erwin Elephant Revival was born.

“We bought unpainted elephant statues from a business in Denmark called The Elephant Parade. They protect elephant habitats all over the world. We had local artists paint them, and after they were displayed around town for a couple of months, we auctioned them off. The profits went to the Elephant Sanctuary,” Rice says. In the past two years, RISE Erwin has donated $20,000 to the Elephant Sanctuary.

“Tomorrow’s Great Outdoors Festival is the debut of our new herd,” Jamie says. “They’re on display out in front of the Courthouse.”

The elephants are beautiful, with their sunlit colors and whimsical designs. Children wander among them, touching their trunks and leaning against their legs. Cell-phone cameras are everywhere. A hiker who’s come off the Appalachian Trail removes his pack and sits on the Courthouse steps, taking them in. They are mesmerizing, these elephant statues . . .

. . . The story above is an excerpt from our July/August 2018 issue. For the complete article and more like it subscribe today, log in to read our digital edition or download our FREE iOS app. Thank you!