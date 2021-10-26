Late Fall Treks: 35 Great Museums, Meals, Lodging Spots and More

With the cooler seasons upon us let’s explore some unusual and wonderful destinations across the seven Blue Ridge-region states. × Expand Tim Burleson | Old Edward Inn and Spa Highlands, North Carolina’s Old Edwards Inn and Spa offers sumptuous fare in its Hummingbird Lounge and other dining areas. These mountains are known for their outdoor splendor and rugged features. And equally as compelling are the indoor attractions inspired by the mountains. C’mon along as we explore great collections, celebrations, dining, sleeps and other creations and destinations well worth the trip. Georgia Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia. (Sautee Nacoochee). Come by this museum to see the 150-piece collection of pottery that dates back 200 years. This area of the state has a deep tradition of stoneware creation and is recognized as one of the few areas “with a living and thriving tradition of folk pottery.” At this institution, the first of its kind in the state, learn how clay was dug, glazes were made, items were fired in a kiln and how these processes are still in use by contemporary folk potters. This grassroots art form remains a significant aspect of creativity in the South. (snca.org) × Expand Sautee Nacoochee Cultural Center The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia offers pieces going back 200 years. While in town, take a wine and vineyard tour; visit a working farm; learn about gourd cultivation; saddle up for a horseback riding tour; and, shop at the old-time general store. Blue Ridge Community Theater. (Blue Ridge). With a full slate of entertainment, purchase your tickets in advance for this popular venue. There are three stages with live performances across the calendar: Main Stage—comedies and musicals; Sunny D Children’s Theater—top-rated plays for young folks; Black Box Theater—smaller, more intimate space with critically acclaimed productions. There are also opportunities to enjoy live musical guests from a variety of genres including renowned jazz performers.(blueridgecommunitytheater.com) × Expand Blue Ridge Community Theater Blue Ridge, Georgia’s Blue Ridge Community Theater has featured plays including “Annie.” More fun in Blue Ridge awaits with a ride on the scenic railway, puzzle solving to free your team from an escape room, a visit to a honey company, a carriage ride and a visit to an Amish general store. Deer Lodge. (Hiawassee). Pull up a chair to taste why this restaurant has been a favorite of locals and visitors alike for the last 49 years. The cuisine is burgers, seafood and steak—described by patrons as “Southern Soul Food.” Options from the (dinner only) menu include: rainbow trout, shrimp, deviled crab, ribeye, T-bone, sirloin, pork chops, chicken, country ham and fried green beans for an appetizer. Generous portions of food, friendly service and a casual atmosphere are the extra amenities at this eatery. (7466 GA-17, Hiawassee, GA 30546) Other points of interest in this town are the antique shops and street markets, boat tours and fishing on Lake Chatuge, a Veteran’s Memorial Park, a 3,000-plant botanical garden, waterfall trails and mountain views. Lost Indian Camp. (Morganton). Drive right on past the hotels and stay, instead, under the stars in an authentic Native American Tipi. Built with the design used by the Sioux, these modern glamping structures stay warm in winter and cool in summer. Each tipi is 233 square feet and outfitted with a queen bed, fan, heater, small kitchen (fully stocked) and sitting area inside with a porch, table and chairs, fire ring and electric grill outside. Accommodations are beside a creek on a 21.5-acre private farm. (lostindiancamp.com) Spend some time around Morganton on a guided wildlife and nature tour; rent a houseboat to explore Blue Ridge Lake; eat at several vegan/vegetarian restaurants; purchase some unique zoo animal yard art; and, even drive a real tank. Kingwood Resort & Winery. (Clayton). For a luxurious getaway with all the amenities of elegance surrounded by a national forest, book a stay at this destination. Choose from 48 well-appointed rooms in the inn with tasteful decorations and views of the mountains. Or stay in a two- or three-bedroom condo with the options of a jacuzzi, fireplace, screen porch, full kitchen, large living areas and ample square footage. Enjoy the indoor pool, sauna, steam room and onsite winery tasting room. For fair weather, hit the links at the 18-hole course. (kingwoodresort.com) Explore the area with a trip to the Foxfire Museum for Appalachian history. Ride the mountains on horseback. Visit local distilleries and vineyards. Watch a movie at an old-fashioned drive-in theater. And, see goats on a roof! Tennessee Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame. (Knoxville). Spend an afternoon at “the only facility of its kind dedicated to all levels of women’s basketball.” The 35,000 square-foot building is located in the city of Pat Summit’s career with the Lady Vols—the winningest college basketball coach in history when she retired. Outside is the world’s largest basketball, weighing 10 tons; and, inside visitors can test their dribbling, passing and shooting skills on three different courts. To date, there have been 171 inductees including (posthumously) the “Mother” of women’s basketball, Senda Berenson, for her 1892 adaptations of Naismith’s invention of the game one year earlier. (wbhof.com) While in Knoxville, drive by the Sunsphere at the 1982 World’s Fair Park on your way to the museum of art; visit a pioneer fort and historic cathedrals; take a musical heritage self-guided audio tour; and, drive the campus of the University of Tennessee founded in 1794. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies. (Gatlinburg). Step onto the moving glide path and be transported into an underwater world of wonder at this state-of-the-art aquarium. With 10,000 sea creatures in residence throughout 10 themed galleries, the world of marine animals comes to life. Ride a glass bottom boat in a lagoon where 8,500 animals from 75 species live… including 12-foot sharks! Touch a ray and see creatures from the tropical rainforest. Gaze at the beauty of a coral reef and its inhabitants and view penguins from above and below the water. Talk to staff to see how you can support conservation efforts. (ripleyaquariums.com/gatlinburg) × Expand Ripley Entertainment Inc. Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies includes “mermaids” for kids. Other popular activities in Gatlinburg include ghost tours, ice skating, skiing, tram rides, shopping, themed museums, diverse media art galleries, nightclubs, the Space Needle and drives into the adjoining Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Cootie Brown’s. (Johnson City and Bristol). Come for the food and linger for the atmosphere at this family-owned restaurant. Colorful decorations (of the uniquely eye-catching kind) pull diners into the fun. Then a menu of eclecticism will make you wish you could order, well, a bite of everything! Jamaican, New Orleans, Mexican, Italian and American cuisine are all expertly cooked. For over 20 years, this restaurant (now at three locations) has kept the customers coming back for fire-roasted pizza, tamales and more. The food and sauces are created in-house, and there is a host of healthy options including vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free. (cootiebrowns.com) Visitors to either city can find loads of fun at a railroad museum, fossil site, ghost walks and art galleries (at the former) and a speedway, caverns and a country museum (at the latter) with exceptional theatre in both locations. Chattanooga Choo Choo. (Chattanooga). All aboard for a stay at this historic location in an authentic Pullman train car. Furnished with vintage décor with modern comforts, these unique accommodations were created from original 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s passenger train cars. Included is a mini-refrigerator, Wi-Fi, television, coffeemaker and desk. Located within the station, which was built in 1909 and welcomed over 50 passenger trains daily in its heyday, the Pullmans are a focal point of the 24-acre historic property. Also, enjoy several eateries, live music, a comedy club and shops just outside your door. (choochoo.com) In the Chattanooga area you’ll want to visit specialty museums, take cultural, historical and ghost tours, descend into caverns, ride to the top of Lookout Mountain on the Incline Railway, and, of course, See Rock City. Christopher Place. (Newport). Escape the crowds at this secluded mountain getaway nestled amongst 200 acres at the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains. This upscale, award-winning bed and breakfast offers nine rooms decorated with stately antiques, hot tubs and fireplaces in each room. Marble floors, crystal chandeliers, a winding spiral staircase, sauna and veranda are enjoyed by all guests. Breakfast is a multi-course feast available in the dining room or delivered to you. The evening meal at the fine dining restaurant is chef-prepared and based on seasonal ingredients served in an intimate and romantic atmosphere. (christopherplace.com) Treasure hunt at local “picker’s” stores (antiques and collectibles) and visit a real moonshine distillery while in town. Explore the area on day trips to Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg and the national park, which are only a short drive away. South Carolina Bertha Lee Strickland Cultural Museum. (Seneca). Plan a visit to this local museum whose purpose is to “preserve, ensure, honor and share the integrity and authenticity of the history, heritage and diversity of our African American culture and community.” Onsite are memorabilia items from the past, photos, papers and a wealth of stories to see and hear. Exhibits have explored the issues of segregation, integration, assimilation, military service, spiritual life, domestic work and specific landmarks in the county. Talk to staff and learn about the history of this museum’s creation, the location and its namesake. (blscm.org) Grab a bite at one of the several BBQ restaurants, visit a country store, learn the history of this strategic railroad location and take a drive to the state parks and local lakes while in the Seneca area. Model Trains Station The Model Trains Station is home to nine themed displays. Model Trains Station. (Taylors). For a fun family outing, visit this 16,000 square-foot attraction of hundreds and hundreds of working model trains. Each of the nine themed displays is crafted with the finest detail bringing the experience to life with lights, smoke and tracks. The trains run through cityscapes, real and fictional towns, the Alpine mountains and valleys, and railroad lines through the region. There are hands-on opportunities to “run” the trains and areas for the kids to participate. The inventory includes vintage to modern examples in G, O, S, HO and N scales. Special events and groups welcome. (modeltrainsstation.com) Travel the short distance from this suburb to Greenville for a guided food, history or sightseeing tour. Stop by the visitor center for driving tour maps, points of interest tips, and ask how to find the “mice on main.” Take a trolley ride or rent an electric bike in fair weather. Beacon Drive-In. (Spartanburg). To have the entire diner drive-in experience, grab a meal at this establishment that has fed folks since 1946—one million of them per year at last count! The breakfast, lunch and dinner menus are full of southern deliciousness. Each week, this landmark location cooks three tons of onions, three tons of potatoes and four tons of beef, chicken and seafood. They serve more tea (the sweet, iced kind) than any other restaurant in the world, and they are the second largest drive-in eatery in the country. Dine-in or have your order brought to your car. And, be sure to end with a loaded banana split. (beacondrivein.com) Other stops in Spartanburg await including museums with a variety of themes, an art co-op, a grist mill, axe throwing, indoor rock climbing, wineries, bowling, spas and theatre productions.

Stella Vista Treehouse. (Mountain Rest). Climb into the forest for an overnight stay in a tree canopy at this single treehouse accommodation. Unplug (no Wi-Fi or TV) in this comfortable space with tunes on the vintage record player and a view of the treetops through the French doors. A wood and wrought iron king bed, a kitchenette with all the utensils, small appliances and snacks, and a fossil stone shower with linens are included. Outside, with the tranquil sounds of the waterfall, relax on the decks and cook your favorite meals on the grill and enjoy a fire in the stone pit (firewood provided). (218 Buckeye Ridge, Mountain Rest, SC 2966) Tour the county on the Cherokee Foothills Scenic Highway; stop in the town of Walhalla for multiple historic sites and museums; visit a famous kudzu artist in her home studio; pick up supplies at a general store; and, drive through the classic downtown area. The Red Horse Inn. (Landrum). Select from six inn rooms or six cottages at this location that feels like “a million miles away.” Rooms in the main house are individually decorated, have whirlpool tubs, fireplaces, mountain views and an in-room “kitchen closet” with a breakfast basket. Private hot tubs and/or large fireplaces welcome guests at the cottages, which are spaciously built with cathedral ceilings. Enjoy modern kitchen facilities, full baths and cozy living areas. Two cottages are pet friendly; and, there’s a wine bar onsite to gather with friends and family. (theredhorseinn.com) × Expand Red Horse Inn South Carolina’s Red Horse Inn takes visitors “a million miles away.” Several antique/collectible shops and boutiques await in the town where you can find that unexpected treasure. Take a self-guided day excursion in the area to visit a historic covered bridge, see waterfalls, stroll a quaint Victorian mountain village or enjoy wine tasting. North Carolina Ruby City Gems & Minerals. (Franklin). Add this free museum to your “must-see” list while in the gem-mining-rich mountains of western North Carolina. Since 1958, this family has amassed thousands of specimens while building a business visited by gem hunters and “rockhounds” from around the country. On display are fossils, petrified wood, Native American artifacts and the largest private collection of pre-Columbian pieces in the world. On the retail side, rough and polished stones from agate to unakite are sold by the pound. Also, they have a full selection of tools and kits for stone identification, mining, panning and polishing. Be sure to ask about the founder whose life began as the son of a “poor dirt farmer.” (rubycity.com) While in the area, join a ghost, mystery or history guided tour. Take a break at local breweries, coffee shops and bakeries. Talk to locals at the visitor center and historical society for tips on sights of interest. Tweetsie Railroad. (Blowing Rock). For an indoor adventure in the outdoors, book a ride at the state’s oldest western theme park. Two narrow gauge locomotives (the last surviving steam engine from the ET&WNC railroad and the other from Alaska’s White Pass & Yukon Railway) carry passengers through the mountains. The rides have themes such as a Wild West Adventure and a Can-Can Revue. You can also travel at night on a ghost train complete with spooky activities; or celebrate the holidays on a nighttime excursion through lighted scenery. For fairer weather, this destination has a traditional amusement park with rides, fairs and a petting zoo. (tweetsie.com) In Blowing Rock and its neighboring town of Boone, shop at the outlet stores, watch glassblowers create beauty and taste handcrafted treats at chocolate shops and coffeehouses. See a living history museum, mine for gems or tour Linville Caverns during your stay. Vinnie’s Neighborhood Italian. (Asheville). Taste the culinary diversity growing by leaps and bounds across this metropolitan city at this Italian eatery. Authenticity guides the homemade cuisine at this restaurant whose owner grew up in Brooklyn where family-run neighborhood restaurants filled the air with delicious aromas. During the past 11 years, Vinnie’s (named for a family friend who owned pizzerias in Manhattan and Long Island) has earned customer loyalty with its “Old School” dinner menu: antipasti – arancini, garlic knots, calamari fritti; pasta—seafood linguini, ziti Napolitano, three kinds of spaghetti; classics and specialties—chicken marsala, salmon gratella; pizzas; and, desserts. (vinniesitalian.com) Complete your trip to Asheville with a (guided or self-guided) tour of Biltmore, stop at the arboretum, quiet moment in the Basilica of Saint Lawrence, visit to historic sites and museums and an exploration of the river arts district. Hobbithenge. (Weaverville). For the ultimate in rustic, earthen dwelling accommodations, reserve this single “hobbit house” structure. Set in a meadow, its construction is wood and clay covered with grass—all sourced from the property. Outside are stunning mountain views, a full electric outdoor kitchen… and the outhouse. Inside is a loft queen bed with linens, wood stove, (limited) solar power and colorful stained glass and gemstones in the walls. For a story to tell, this is your Tolkien realm, bohemian destination! (Make reservations via Airbnb) In Weaverville, home to one of the state’s most vibrant arts communities, find studios, craft guilds, shops and galleries filled with creativity. Walk the dog on the greenway, and spend sunny days fishing and picnicking at Lake Louise. Old Edwards Inn & Spa. (Highlands). Wrap yourself in luxury at this mountaintop, European-style chateau property. Available for booking are guestrooms, cottages and vacation homes on the southwestern plateau of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Accommodations offer well-appointed décor, heated marble floors, separate living areas, fireplaces, porches or balconies and modern or antique themes. The chefs at several restaurants create the menus based on farm-fresh foods. Relax and rejuvenate with a spa treatment of “natural ingredients sourced from around the world and [their] own gardens.” (oldedwardshospitality.com) Check the events calendar for performing arts options, including theater, concerts and festivals. Support multiple small businesses in the walkable area of downtown, and select from world-renowned herbs and botanicals while shopping in this historic health and wellness area. Kentucky U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Museum. (Staffordsville). Immerse yourself in the rich musical heritage from this part of the state famous for bluegrass and country genres. Fourteen exhibits are filled with memorabilia about famous performers such as Loretta Lynn, Tom T. Hall, Keith Whitley, Ricky Skaggs, Patty Loveless, The Judds and more who call this region home. At the facility pick up a favorite souvenir at the gift shop, and plan to attend a night of Front Porch Pickin’. (paintsvilletourism.com) Stop at the 100-year-old Webb’s Grocery and purchase a ticket to visit the cabin home of The Coal Miner’s Daughter in Butcher Holler. Walk the world’s longest plastic pedestrian bridge. Tour historic homes and mansions; and, visit a coal mining museum. Kentucky Reptile Zoo. (Slade). Visit this specialized facility home to over 75 species of reptiles—alligators, lizards, turtles and lots of snakes (over 100 different kinds). With one of the largest collections of venomous snakes in the world, the non-profit zoo is an important contributor to medical research for stroke, lupus, Alzheimer’s and other afflictions. Watch professional venom extraction and learn what makes these reptiles an integral and amazing part of the ecosystem. This little gem of a zoo works with international partners in conservation, and has been featured on Animal Planet and National Geographic shows. (kyreptilezoo.com) Pick up some homemade fudge at the country store, and visit the small shops around town. Winter hikes on a multitude of trails are popular in the nearby Natural Bridge and surrounding wilderness areas. Kristina’s Kitchen. (Whitley City). Taste a wide sampling of “good, wholesome, nutritious food” at this location dedicated to showcasing the scrumptious possibilities of completely plant-based dishes. Lunch and dinner are served with favorites like tomato basil soup, pinto bean chili, garden falafel pitas, veggie burgers and garden salads (with locally sourced produce) with sides of steamed veggies, cornbread and fruit smoothies, whole grain cookies, cakes and energy bites for dessert. Cooking from scratch, the owner surprises diners with daily entrée specials—and shares her recipes. (kristinaskitchen.org) × Expand Kristina’s Kitchen Food at Kristina’s Kitchen in Whitley City, Kentucky is plant-based. Check with the county visitors center for times to see the mysterious moonbow at Cumberland Falls. See a coal camp, scenic vistas and roaring rivers on a seven-mile railway ride. Drive through this land of waterfalls, arches and bluffs. Homegrown Hideaways. (Berea). For a selection of overnight accommodations, browse through the unique options at this destination. Stay in an arboreal yurt; off-grid glassed-in porch; a Creekside studio cabin; vintage travel trailer campers; tipi; or, pitch your tents in primitive settings or on a porch. There’s a fully-equipped community kitchen (with snacks, beverages and farm-fresh eggs for sale), several outhouses across the property, two solar-heated showers and flush toilets (seasonal) and a small laundry facility onsite. Leave Internet and cell service behind (also no pets allowed). (homegrownhideaways.org) Drive the scenic Red River Gorge. Grab some tasty sandwiches, bagels and donuts nearby. Try your hand at pottery and other creative endeavors in the Artisan Village district—folk arts & crafts capital of the state. Cumberland Manor Bed and Breakfast. (Middlesboro). Relax in the welcoming hospitality at this 6,000 square-foot home built in 1890 and lovingly restored by the current owners. Sitting atop the Cumberland Mountains, this property affords views of three states and historic downtown. A wraparound front porch welcomes visitors, and the interior is rich with hardwood floors, stained glass windows, luxurious woodwork and fireplaces. Full of antiques with modern amenities tastefully incorporated, each of the six rooms is uniquely themed. Enjoy quiet time in the library and a three-course breakfast (served on antique dishes) in the dining room. (cumberlandmanorbedandbreakfast.com) Explore the surrounding area with a visit to the Abraham Lincoln Library and Museum, historic Gap Cave, Cumberland Gap National Park and the county historical society; and, eat at local favorite steakhouses. Virginia Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum. (Wytheville). Learn how this smalltown girl from Appalachia became “the first female president.” In a little-known story from behind the scenes of Woodrow Wilson’s presidency, this first lady oversaw the affairs of the country after her husband suffered a debilitating stroke. At the facility there are artifacts about her life and time in the White House in pivotal moments of the first World War. Located in the National Register of Historic Places downtown district, it is only one of eight locations across the country “dedicated to the interpretation of an American First Lady.” (edithbollingwilson.org) Look for ancestors at the genealogical center; shop for antiques at multiple shops and malls; enjoy a dinner theater production; visit an alpaca farm and an herb farm; and, take in the views at Big Walker Lookout. The Great Stalacpipe Organ. (Luray). Put this one on the life’s-best list of musical experiences—hearing the largest instrument in the world in the largest cave system in the eastern United States. Inside the Luray Caverns is the project of a mathematician and electronics scientist who made the stalactites sing. A pipe organ uses the natural geologic features over 3.5 acres of the cave to make music. It now plays via an automated system; but, with a bit of good timing, you might get to hear an actual human play Bach’s “Moonlight Sonata” on this amazing creation. (luraycaverns.com)