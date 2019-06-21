Our States Dominate A.T. Backpacker Dining Favorites

Restaurants in the southern states of the Appalachian Trail (Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia) held 11 places in the Sweet 16, seven of the Elite 8, and the full Final Four.

× Expand Proprietors Joe and Sonya Miller don’t consider themselves “owners” so much as caretakers of the legendary restaurant.

My limited experience of the thru-hiker existence does include the difficult, remote and challenging 100-mile wilderness in Maine. And the sharpest memory of that experience, which occurred after about a week in the wilderness, is what was at the end of the boat ride across Pemadumcook Lake. A hot shower and perhaps the most anticipated meal I’ve ever eaten.

The smoked chicken is a specialty.

Which is only a tiny and minor version of what a good meal means to a real thru-hiker, who can go for days or weeks never coming close to a meal beyond what gets put together out of the food bag in the backpack. Each contact with restaurant food is a treasured event.

The good people at the thru-hiker website thetrek.co, and more specifically Lance Ness, undertook earlier this year an NCAA-basketball-style March Madness tournament for restaurants along the 14-state, 2,180-mile route of the Appalachian Trail as it makes its way from Georgia to Maine. (Well, at least if you’re a northbounder, as most thru-hikers are.)

Ness began with 32 restaurants ranging from—south to north— Barney’s in Hiawassee, Georgia to the Monson General Store in Monson, Maine.

And after one round of thru-hiker voting, the Sweet 16 was pretty much taken over our A.T. states:

In North Carolina:

Smoky Mountain Diner, Hot Springs

Rivers End, Bryson

Lazy Hiker Brewery, Franklin

Spring Creek Tavern, Hot Springs

Fontana Village Resort, Fontana

In Tennessee:

Bob’s Dairyland

In Virginia:

Mojo’s Cafe, Damascus

The Home Place, Catawba

Three L’il Pigs, Daleville

Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub, Roseland

Spelunker’s, Front Royal

In the Elite 8 round, seven of those 11 remained, with the only outlier being the Maine-famous Monson General Store.

And the Final Four was made up of Mojo’s, Devils Backbone, Smoky Mountain Diner and Bob’s Dairyland.

The winner?

Well, just consider the daily specials at this mountain classic of its kind:

Monday: BBQ Combo Special

Tuesday: Pinto Bean Dinner

Wednesday: Chicken Tender Dinner

Thursday: Hamburger Steak Dinner

Friday: Alaskan Whitefish or Flounder

Saturday: FRIED CATFISH IS BACK!

Sunday: Roast Beef Dinner

And prominent on the “Drinks” part of the menu? “Milk or Buttermilk.”

Yes, Roan Mountain’s Bob’s Dairyland took the championship.

Get out on the trail, build yourself a good day-hike hunger and stop by for lunch where the thru-hikers dine.

The story above appears in our July/August 2019 issue. For more subscribe today or log in to the digital edition with your active digital subscription. Thank you for your support!