Waterfall Wednesday: Cumberland Falls - The Niagara Falls of the South

Residing in Southeastern Kentucky sits one of the most naturally beautiful waterfalls in the Blue Ridge region known as the "Niagara of the South," Cumberland Falls.

× 1 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore × 2 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore × 3 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore × 4 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore × 5 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore × 6 of 6 Expand Joshua Moore Prev Next

This beautiful waterfall is located at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park within the Daniel Boone National Forest in Corbin, Kentucky. The official address for those wanting to get a quick GPS reference is 7351 Highway 90, Corbin, KY 40701.

Joshua Moore

If Corbin, Kentucky, sounds familiar, well, it should; it's where you can also find the very first Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC). You're welcome! A beautiful waterfall and KFC in the same area? It doesn't get much better.

Cumberland Falls stretches 125 feet, is roughly 68 feet high and is part of the Cumberland River. Cumberland Falls is also known for something rather special, the "Moon Bow." Now, I have tried to photograph this on three separate occasions, and clouds ruined all three attempts. However, if you can plan a visit on a full moon and get a clear sky, you might get a chance to witness the Moon Bow, a white bow formed as the moonlight reflects off water droplets from the falls. Conditions do have to be perfect, so keep that in mind when planning a visit.

Cumberland Falls is also handicap-friendly. You can view the upper portion of the falls with relative ease. To get a lower view of the falls, you have to take steps down to a lower platform. I also want to point out that there are signs you need to pay attention to. Please follow the rules, as they are in place for your safety.

The first KFC is rather unique, too; it holds a museum inside the restaurant that tells the story of KFC and its founder, Colonel Sanders. Trust me, this is worth visiting as well.

Joshua Moore

You can find a lot of other activities to do on your visit here if KFC is low on your list. The Cumberland Falls State Resort Park offers hiking, camping, white water rafting, picnicking, horseback riding, a tour of the Pinnacle Knob 1937 Fire Tower and gem mining for sapphires, rubies, emeralds, moonstone and quartz, to name a few.

In the winter months, the visitors center is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, the cabins, gift shop, restaurant and lodge at Cumberland Falls State Resort Park are open seven days a week.

If you're looking for a unique weekend escape, immerse yourself in the majestic beauty of Cumberland Falls and the charming ambiance of Corbin, Kentucky. Experience the tranquility of Kentucky, with cozy evenings by the fireplace and breathtaking views of the falls, a scene you won't want to miss.

Note: If you would like to know more specifics about Cumberland Falls State Park, please visit: stateparks.com/cumberland_falls_state_resort_park_in_kentucky.html#google_vignette

ABOUT THIS SERIES:

“Blue Ridge Waterfall Wednesdays” highlights a different waterfall each month from the Blue Ridge region. For the past two decades, Josh Moore has been exploring and capturing the beauty of this fantastic region he calls home. Josh is a professional photographer who has been published internationally, nationally and everything else in-between, and is widely known for his landscape/nature photography. See more of Josh's work on his website, YouTube channel or on Instagram and Facebook.