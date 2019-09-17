Kurt's Hikes: August, 2019

New Hike to Upper Cascades; Last Hike to Ballast Point?

× Expand Gail Rheinheimer On the way up to Kelly Knob (a couple of rises beyond the one on the horizon), August 10.

August 3: Appalachian Trail from Daleville to Carvins Cove overlook and back. 5.2 miles

When you’re not sure where to go for a hike, this remains a great default walk.

August 10: Appalachian Trail from Va. 42 to Kelly Knob and back. 6.6 miles

We hadn’t done this section of the Appalachian Trail for enough years that at least parts of it felt new to us. The start—through fields toward the woods—gives way to mostly gentle climbs at first and then steeper ascents. And as we made those climbs, the big ol rocks of Kelly Knob—somewhere up ahead on the left at the top—came fully back to mind.

August 17: Trails of Greenfield Park to Ballast Point Brewery and back. 5.4 miles

Little did we know as we made this fun walk that it will be at least among, if not the last time. It was announced in early September that Ballast Point owner Constellation Brands would close the restaurant/tasting room, eliminating a very popular Roanoke-area destination, whether you reach it by car or by trail. I guess the hilltop that is home to the brewery—the production facility will remain—could still make for a nice lunch destination, though the food would have to change. And maybe that’s not the end of the world, as The Greatest Day Hiker Of Them All, in the three-plus years of her retirement, has refined her cooking and food-prep skills to the point that I don’t know a restaurant that can beat the chicken-salad sandwiches I’ve enjoyed on several recent hikes. Take that, Constellation.

August 24: From Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to Federal Hill, Fells Point and back. 5 miles

As a part of a trip to Baltimore built around an Orioles game (Ain’t the beer cold! They won!), we made a trek to Federal Hill and then back around to Fells Point for lunch, with a nice cover band behind us as we ate. Then, as we started back, we reunited with the two sons and their families at a place on the edge of the harbor called The Sand Lot, which was . . . a sand lot. Out in the open. But with chairs and couches and beer and wine and lots of sand for the smaller persons—ages two through . . . well, the trip was to celebrate Watson’s sixth birthday! . . . to run around in. The proverbial fabulous time was had by all. Well, except briefly by the birthday boy, who ran out of gas and buried himself under some couch pillows, before recovering fully for the walk back.

August 30. Cascades Trail to Upper Cascades and back. 5 miles

We’ve walked to the Cascades many times, and on beyond to Barney’s Wall many times, but had failed, on several occasions, to find the upper falls. Not nearly as spectacular as the primary falls, but a nice spot for lunch.