Kurt's Hikes: June 2019

× Expand June 2, ’19: The trails of Mill Mountain provide lots of overlooks down onto Roanoke City.

June 1: Tinker Creek Greenway from Plantation Road to Carvins Cove and back. 5 miles.

We ate lunch along the shoreline near the fishing dock and, watching a few guys with immobile bobbers out on the water, wondered aloud about Stephen Wright’s perspective that there is a very fine line between fishing and standing beside the water looking like an idiot.

June 2. Over Mill Mountain via the Star Trail and others to Fork in the Alley and back via Watchtower and the Roanoke River Greenway. 7 miles.

We do this walk so often these days that it feels as if some of the South Roanokers whose elegant homes we pass between the end of the the Big Sunny Trail and Fork in the Alley are coming to recognize the geezer hikers making their way through the ‘hood on selected Saturdays and Sundays.

June 8. Home to downtown Roanoke’s Wall Street Tavern and back. 6 miles

A better excuse for an urban hike on this day, as it was rainy, and it’s nice to get out from under umbrellas or other shelter for lunch.

June 9. Home to Taste of Asia and back. 6 miles

It’s a pattern more should adopt, see, getting your hike in by walking to a fine meal; and then walking it off back home.

× Expand June 9, ’19: When you take the scenic route from our house to the Tanglewood Mall area, you pass the soon-to-be-replaced gazebo in the Community Garden.

June 14. Appalachian Trail from Va 620 to Audie Murphy Monument and back. 7.6 miles (See column in Sept/Oct issue of BRC)

This is a nearly 4 mile climb from either side along the Appalachian Trail, but worth it because of both the nice bench and view for lunch as well as the ever-growing monument to the WWII hero and actor.

× Expand June 14, ’19: The Audie Murphy Monument is always taking on more stones and mementoes.

June 23. The ol’ over Mill Mountain to Fork in the Alley bit. 7.2 miles.

White pizza!

June 29. Trails of Bottom Creek Gorge Preserve. 6 miles.

For the first time ever on this enjoyable set of loops, we ate lunch along the stream.