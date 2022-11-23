Experience a Christmas Card Perfect Holiday in Lexington, Virginia!

Sponsored Content

The list of reasons to visit Rockbridge County gets longer as the days get shorter.

× Expand Steve Shires The Lexington Tree Lighting

Steve Shires

The holiday calendar for Lexington, Buena Vista, and the surrounding communities is filled with events to get you in the spirit, such as parades, choral performances, and open houses.

While there may be a little nip in the air, hiking, biking, and horseback riding can be especially enjoyable this time of year. The Chessie Trail parallels the Maury River from East Lexington to Buena Vista for seven miles. A rail-trail, the Chessie's path comprises a portion of the old Chesapeake & Ohio Railroad bed and canal towpaths. If you're up for a more strenuous hike, Devil's Marbleyard offers a bolder scramble with incomparable views of Rockbridge County. Another great choice is the iconic House Mountain, which provides a variety of trails for enthusiasts of different fitness levels.

A visit to Natural Bridge is always a highlight of a visit to Rockbridge County. A winter sojourn provides views of the limestone arch that is unobstructed by vegetation. Natural Bridge State Park is International Dark Sky Park. The clear winter night sky offers impressive views of the constellations. The award-winning Children's Discovery Area delivers interactive fun that blends education and recreation.

Save the Date for December 9-11 and 16-18 for Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park

× Expand Steve Shires Luminary Nights at Natural Bridge State Park.

The holiday season is a time for giving, and you'll find unique gifts at our independent retailers.

Main Street in Lexington is decked with festive holiday decorations, while friendly independent merchants

offer a curated assortment of hand-crafted gifts. From books to jewelry to unique toys to art, you'll find presents that will delight at prices that are friendly to your budget. Coiners Country Store in Buena Vista offers jams, jellies, and traditional baking items that can take your holiday meals to the next level. Or maybe you'll decide to take home a piece of history at one of our antique malls and shops.

Patty Williams Patty Williams Patty Williams Patty Williams

Embrace the day while you bask in our rich history at a captivating and thought-provoking museum.

Once you've worked up an appetite, our restaurants and vineyards offer special holiday menus and fare. Cozy up next to a pit fire and enjoy a glass of wine, cider, cocktail, or delicious craft brew. From freshly made donuts to a late-night snack, you'll find something to tickle your tastebuds morning, noon, and night.

Like the winter chill, romance is in the air in Rockbridge County. Southern Living chose Lexington as Virginia's "Most Romantic Winter Getaway," writing, "Lexington is as pretty as a Christmas card in winter." Find your place for memories at comfortable accommodations to suit any preference, whether you snuggle up at a cozy B&B or choose an acclaimed boutique hotel such as The Georges.

Give yourself a gift and experience a holiday getaway in our big backyard.

Sera Petras Photography Steve Shires Steve Shires

Ready to go? Get the Lexington, Buena Vista and Rockbridge County Inspiration Guide at LexingtonVirginia.com to plan your “small towns, big backyard” adventure.